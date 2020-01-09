The Report Contains Current Scenario of The Cloud Computing Industry And Encompasses Discussion Various Prime Factors Related To Markets Such As Growth, Drive, Various Patterns, Size, Share, Segmentation, Trends, Opportunities, Demand And Control.

Market Overview

Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, including storage, servers, databases, networking, analytics, software, and intelligence, over the Internet, commonly referred to as the cloud, to provide organizations with flexible resources, foster innovation, and scalable economies. Clients generally pay only for those cloud services which they actually utilize. Cloud computing can lower operational costs and can enable organizations to manage and operate resources, procedures, and infrastructure more efficiently. Cloud computing allows organizations to scale the services, solutions, and resources as per their business requirements. Cloud computing provides organizations with advanced capabilities. This factor, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global cloud computing market.

Cloud computing is a big shift from the conventional way companies think about IT resources. Cloud computing can effectively eradicate the capital expense of buying software and hardware and setting up and operating on-site datacenter, the round-the-clock electricity for cooling and power. This computing technology is critical for IT experts in managing the complex infrastructure. The advanced cloud computing services are delivered self-service and on-demand. This enables the vast amounts of computing resources to be easily provisioned in a few minutes, generally with just a limited mouse click.

The advantages of advanced cloud computing services include the capacity to scale resources and software elastically. In a cloud environment, that means providing the exact amount of IT resources, for instance, less or more computing power, desired storage capacity, essential bandwidth, right when it is required and from the desired geographic location. The report on the global cloud computing market is assembled after comprehensive primary and secondary research and strives to present an extensive analysis of the global cloud computing market. An executive summary of the cloud computing technology is carried out and strategic recommendations related to investment opportunities are prepared.

Market Key Players :

Amazon Web Services

Vmware

Microsoft Azure

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

IBM

SAP

Salesforce

Oracle

Rackspace

DELL

EMC

Market Segmentation

The market dynamics along with the outlook of the market and the different product outlooks are covered in the cloud computing market report. The global cloud computing market has been divided into some key segments to simplify the process of data collection and market analysis. The market has been principally segmented based on the types of cloud computing services and solutions available in the market, the major end-users of cloud-computing technology, the developers and vending companies operating in the cloud computing industry at global and regional levels, and the major regions that are the key hubs for RandD and innovation in cloud computing technology.

Based on product type, the global cloud computing market has been segmented into-

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Based on applications, the global cloud computing market has been segmented into-

Government

Small and Medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Regional Overview

According to market research, over the coming five years, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 30.3%. In terms of revenue, the market size of the global cloud computing market is expected to reach US$133830 million by the end of the year 2024, from US$46440 million in the year 2019. United States, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions responsible for the development of the global cloud computing market. The report also includes detailed information on some of the prominent vendors operating in the above-mentioned regional markets.

Industry News

Amazon Inc's cloud computing department has designed a next-generation, more powerful, and efficient data center processor chip. As per sources, Amazon is investing a huge amount of money into custom silicon for the fastest-growing business. The Amazon Web Services' newly developed chip utilizes technology from Softbank Group Corp-owned Arm Holdings. This new product is expected to function at least 20% faster than Amazon's first Arm-based chip, called Graviton, which was launched last year as a low-cost alternative for basic computing tasks.

Table of Contents

Global Cloud Computing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Computing by Players

4 Cloud Computing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East and Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Computing Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

