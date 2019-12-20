The mammography systems market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increase in the geriatric population, proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer, and an upsurge in the incidence rate of breast cancer.

Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose of x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammogram called as mammography exam, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women. The patient's experience during a digital mammogram is similar to having a conventional film mammogram.

However, radiation exposure risks and the generation of false-positive or negative are expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, better reimbursement insurance policies, increased government funding for breast cancer research, and technological advancements drive the mammography market.

Mammography Systems Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Analog systems, Full Field Digital mammography systems, Breast tomosynthesis systems); Technology (Screen film, 2D mammography, 3D mammography, Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others)

The "Mammography Systems Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in mammography systems market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, end user and geography. The mammography systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in mammography systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The mammography systems market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and end user. Based on product the market is segmented as analog systems, full field digital mammography systems and breast tomosynthesis systems. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as Screen film, 2D mammography, 3D mammography and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Top Listed Companies -

- Analogic Corporation.

- Carestream Health, Inc.

- Delphinus Medical Technologies

- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

- General Electric Company

- Hologic, Inc.

- IMS Giotto S.P.A

- Konica Minolta, Inc.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Planmed Oy

The report covers key developments in the in mammography systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from in mammography systems market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for in mammography systems market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the in mammography systems market.

