Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Pesticide Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pesticide Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pesticide. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Syngenta [Switzerland],Bayer [Germany],Dow Chemical [United States],BASF [Germany],Monsanto Company [United States],Adama [ Israel],DuPont [United States],FMC Corporation [United States],Arysta LifeScience [Japan].

The study covers a detailed analysis segmented by key business segments i.e. by type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Rodenticides, Bactericides, Virucides, Insecticides and Others) , by application (Agriculture and Forestry, Home and Garden, Industrial, Commercial and Others) and major geographies. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Pesticide market throughout the predicted period.



Market Trend

Sustainable and Integrated Pest Management Techniques and Demand for Eco-friendly Pest Control Methods

Restraints

Ban on Pesticides in Some Countries Owing to Adverse Effect on Health

Degradation of Farm Land Owing to Rapid Industrialization

Opportunities

Promotion of Bio-pesticides Owing to Being Environment-friendly and Rising Demand for Food Safety in Emerging Economies



The Global Pesticide is segmented by following Product Types:

Herbicides, Fungicides, Rodenticides, Bactericides, Virucides, Insecticides, Others



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Agriculture and Forestry, Home and Garden, Industrial, Commercial, Others



Chemical Structures: Organic, Inorganic



Top Players in the Market are: Syngenta [Switzerland],Bayer [Germany],Dow Chemical [United States],BASF [Germany],Monsanto Company [United States],Adama [ Israel],DuPont [United States],FMC Corporation [United States],Arysta LifeScience [Japan]

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

