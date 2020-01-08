The Patient Handling Equipment Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players.

The Global Patient Handling Equipment Market to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Patient Handling Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Repositioning Aids, Hoists, Mechanical Lifting, Beds, Stretchers, Others), By Application (Acute Care, Mobility Support, Fall Prevention, Others), By End User (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

The report covers:

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends and manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Patient Handling Equipment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Guldmann

Handicare

DJO Global

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Arjo

Etac AB

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Permobil AB

Stryker

HoverTech International

Midmark Corporation

As stated in the report North America holds a significant share in the market. The trend is unlikely to change and North America may continue holding its position. The growth witnessed is attributable to high presence of key developers in nations such as Canada and U.S.

The Asia Pacific Patient Handling Equipment market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region is expected to contribute to Asia Pacific market expansion.

The analysis conducted in the report is based on industry leading tools and techniques. The report prepared by Fortune Business Insights, offers innovative strategies based on various analysis. The information offered is collected from reliable primary and secondary sources. The report also provides information about key companies operating in the market.

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Repositioning Aids

Hoists

Mechanical Lifting

Beds

Stretchers

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

