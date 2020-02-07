According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, "Biodegradable Cutlery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025", the market to expand at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.

Some of the key players being: BioGreenChoice Corp., Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG, Biotrem, Eco Guardian, Eco-Products Inc., HUHTAMAKI OYJ (HOYFF), NatureHouse Green Products Inc., Vegware, etc.

Packaging waste represents one of the significant parts of municipal solid waste. It comprises a wide range of oil-based polymers that are non-biodegradable in nature. Currently, there is a rise in the demand for biodegradable cutlery, which is manufactured using all-natural materials, such as bagasse, bamboo, palm leaves, agricultural residues and cornstarch-based polylactic acid (PLA) plastic. This can be accredited to the increasing environmental concerns among individuals across the globe. As compared to plastic- and petroleum-based products, biodegradable cutlery generates minimal pollution, utilizes lesser energy and produces negligible waste.

At present, governments of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to ban the utilization of plastic tableware, which represents one of the significant factors catalyzing market growth. Apart from this, due to expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, there is an increase in the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable cutlery solutions in restaurants, fast food outlets and hotels around the world, which is further bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, prominent industry players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative and cost-effective product variants. This is anticipated to expand their existing consumer base and consequently drive the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product

Spoon Fork Knife Others

Breakup by Raw Material

Wood Husk Paper Plastic Others

Breakup by Type

PLA CPLA Starch Blends

Breakup by Application

Hotel Catering Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Online Offline

Breakup by Region

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

