The Renewable Energy source is the future in Electricity and Energy production, while the share of hydropower will remain significant, as the developing countries are increasingly exploiting their large hydraulic potential, and the developed countries are focusing on further development of existing and new sites, even at small and mini scales. Each large Hydro Generator is engineered to run smoothly under any operating condition while reducing structural stress and improving reliability for the lifetime of the turbine. Hydroelectric Generator converts mechanical energy into electricity.



by Type (Large (over 50 MW), Medium (under 50 MW), Small (under 10 MW), Micro (under 100 kW), Pico (under 5 kW)), Application (Conventional (dams), Pumped-storage, Run-of-the-river, Others), End user (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Turbine Type (Impulse Turbine, Reaction Turbine)

Market Drivers

Increased demand of energy on Global scale

High usage of Hydro Generators by the Hydro-power industry.

Market Trend

Rapid growth of variable renewable energies (VRE) in the recent years is increasing the need for rapid-response energy storage technologies and will demand the need of Hydro Generators in the future.

Restraints

Regulatory policies that vary in different region

High installation cost of dams may hamper the growth and act as a roadblock of the market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



