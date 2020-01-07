Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market by Top Key Players are WebPT, Marshfield Clinic, Harris Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, DSS, Inc., CoCENTRIX, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Infor, AdhereTech, Allscripts, Athenahealth Inc., Siemens AG, Qualcomm Life, IBM Corporation, Inc., Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazing Charts LLC, Athenahealth, Inc

The Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the number of patient care facilities. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Delivery (Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Web-Based Solutions), by Function (Reporting, Planning, Billing, Analysis, Remote Medicine Engagement, Medical Assistance, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” there has been an improvement in registering data of the patients for better diagnosis of diseases.

Leading Players operating in the Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

WebPT

Marshfield Clinic

Harris Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

DSS, Inc.

CoCENTRIX

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Infor

AdhereTech

Allscripts

Athenahealth Inc.

Siemens AG

Qualcomm Life

IBM Corporation, Inc.

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Amazing Charts LLC

Athenahealth, Inc

iPatinentCare, eMDs, Inc., and Other Key Players Focus on Strategic Innovations and Acquisitions to Strengthen Position

Atchison Hospital, a general hospital based in Kansas and Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital, based in Montana, went live with MEDITECH in April 2019. MEDITECH is a web-based Electronic Health Record system. The system will allow the clinicians to check comprehensive health records of patients with the help of a single health IT platform. iPatientCare, a medical billing service in Ohio, participated in HIMSS19 in February 2019.

HIMSS is a non-profit organization dedicated to improve health care. iPatientCare demonstrated its ONC Health IT Certified HER. eMDs, Inc., a leading provider of healthy solutions, headquartered in the U.S., acquired Aprima Medical Software, a provider of Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Electronic Health Record solutions in January 2019.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ambulatory-electronic-health-record-market-100620

Demand for Intelligent Software to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa

The global ambulatory electronic health record market is geographically divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, in 2017, North America was dominating the global ambulatory electronic health record market. It occurred because of a rise in geriatric population, blending of advancements in computer applications and accurate knowledge of healthcare.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, on the other hand, have a huge potential to grow during the forecast period. Governments and non-profit organizations are investing huge amount of money in electronic health record systems. Furthermore, availability of limited clinical processes and a rise in the demand for intelligent software tools are projected to propel the ambulatory electronic health record market in these two regions.

