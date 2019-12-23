Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and forecast.

Global “Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market” research report 2020 provides deep idea into the market dynamics and overall development of industry. Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots market focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots market to expand operations in the existing markets. Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13747598

About Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market:

The 2016 study has 156 pages, 64 tables and figures. Worldwide Orthopedic surgical robot and robotically assisted surgery markets are poised to achieve significant growth because the devices provide consistent, superior outcomes for clinicians. The accuracy provided by the robot is not reproducible by the human surgeon, so ultimately all surgeons will want to perform the orthopedic implants using this technology.

Robot assisted medial knee arthroplasty: orthopedic surgical robots are poised to take knee and hip surgery quality far beyond what has previously been available. The quality of knee arthroplasty is improved with robotic capability. All the advantages of surgical robots carry into the Stryker Mako orthopedic reconstruction surgical products. When the knee and hip surgical robots are used, patients have less bleeding, reduction of post-operative pain, fewer re-admissions to hospital and faster recovery. Robots support high-precision surgery. A clinic in Switzerland, La Source, has reported a reduction in the average days of hospitalization from 10 to 6.

Surgical robots provide consistent reproducible precision. This capability is so significant for implant surgery that the robots are positioned to become the defacto standard of care for knee and hip surgery within five years. Any one getting a knee or hip replaced will demand clinician attention to quality of life, to maintenance of lifestyle provided by a robot when they have a joint replacement.

As next generation systems, hip and knee robotic units provide a way to improve traditional orthopedic hip and knee replacement surgery. Total hip replacement surgery has evolved dramatically as advances in technology have brought improved surgical techniques. Surgical robots and robotic assist devices are a significant part of that advance.

Once, the penetration achieves a 35% level, all orthopedic surgeons will demand that hospitals offer robotic orthopedic surgical capability because the outcomes are more predictable and better. If the hospital does not offer the robot, the surgeon will move to a more modern facility. Once some hospitals are offering superior outcomes, all hospitals must come up tot that standard, the good physicians will migrate to the good technology and the patients will follow. This market has exceeded the threshold of 100 paid successful installations, that is the watermark for strong technology growth.

Knee and hip surgical robot procedures and robotically assisted surgeries have been impacted by the reduction in insurance payments. Payment reductions have forced hospitals to start acting as businesses. The cost of delivering care has become as much a factor as providing quality care when making decisions about patient improvement in condition. Cost-cutting has been made in the supply chain. Suppliers were examined closely for quality and cost.

The number of suppliers is reduced to put pressure on the ones that remain. Those remaining are pressured to improve prices and efficiencies. Hospitals, physicians, and care providers have been financially incentivized to create accountable care organizations (ACOs). Coordinated patient care plans and value-based purchasing were rewarded. The med device buyer shifted from physicians to the ACOs and smart buying groups.

Stryker has thrived in this cost efficient environment with a surgical robot that permits faster surgeries, more cost efficient surgeries. In addition, Stryker offers an integrated system. The ability to include a Mako total knee application with Stryker Triathlon total knee system is anticipated to increase market share for Stryker. Stryker market leading Triathlon total knee system is helped in the market by the robot simply by the improved surgical technique possible. Surgical robots are proving themselves in a variety of disciplines, lending credibility to the Stryker robotic initiative.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13747598

Use of the robot with the orthopedic implant represents a key milestone in reconstructive surgery. Robots provide an opportunity to transform orthopedics. By furthering the growth of robotic-arm assisted surgery, patients can get better treatment. By enhancing the surgeon and patient experience is is likely that the entire orthopedics implant market will grow more rapidly than it would otherwise.â€

Stryker uses the Mako to perform partial knee resurfacing and is happy to add robotic capability to total knee resurfacing. Technology is enhancing a wide variety of procedures in many surgical specialties. Omni has had remarkable success with its robotic assist device. Joint stiffness and joint instability are eliminated with the use of the Omni device.

The aging US population has supported demand, since the occurrence of health issues that require medical devices is higher in the elderly population. Buoyed by strong demand and sales, industry profit margins have increased considerably during the past five years. The aging of the population worldwide is anticipated to trigger further growth of these markets.

Hospitals are adopting robotic surgical devices to improve their outcomes numbers. Hospitals are measured on outcomes, robots for surgery, when used by a trained physician are improving outcomes significantly. Hundreds of universities worldwide have research programs in robotics and many are awarding degrees in robotics. These roboticistsâ€ are increasingly being hired by Global 2000 organizations to link mobile robots (mobile computers) into existing IT systems.

Robot-assisted surgery gives the surgeon better control over the surgical instruments and a better view of the surgical site.

Hip and knee orthopedic surgical robot device markets at $222 million in 2015 are anticipated to reach $5 billion by 2022 as next generation robotic devices, systems, and instruments are introduced to manage surgery.

The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis including procedure numbers, units sold, market value, forecasts, as well as a detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major playersâ€™ success, challenges, and strategies in each segment and sub-segment. The reports cover markets for knee and hip robotic orthopedic surgery medical specialties and sub-specialties.

Reasons to Buy Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume and sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics and developments.

Industry size and share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market on the global and regional level.

Purchase this Report (Price 4100 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13747598

Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:



Market Leaders



Stryker / Mako

Omni

Smith and Nephew



Market Participants



Johnson and Johnson / DePuy Synthes

Shenzhen Advanced Institute

Spinal Surgical Robot

Smith and Nephew

Stryker / Mako

THINK Surgical

Wright Medical Technology

Zimmer Biomet

Key Questions Answered in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market Report:

What is the development rate of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market during the forecast period?

What will be the future market size of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market?

Who are the top leading companies in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market?

Who are global manufacturers in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market?

What are the major Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market Trends?

What are the challenges faced in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market?

What are the conclusions of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market report?

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Some Points Covered in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market TOC:

Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market Executive Summary

Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market Description and Market Dynamics

Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market Shares and Market Forecasts

Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market Forecast by Regions

Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market Forecast by Types and Applications

Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Product Description

Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Technology and Research

Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Company Description

Browse Full TOC Here:https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/13747598#TOC

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Size | Rapid Growth, Industry Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2025

-Chip Ferrite Inductors Market Segmentation by Industry Size 2019-2025 Covers Price, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

-Serine Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Orthopedic Surgical Robots and Surgical Robotic Assist Robots Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Business Strategies, Industry Growth Trends, and Forecast by Regions till 2022 | Industry Research.co