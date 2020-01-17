Janet Wagner’s passion for children, special education and child health led her to obtain an advanced legal degree at Loyola University School of Law in child and family law. She is now working to share her knowledge with the CJJA as she gives a webinar presentation on January 24, 2020, on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.

Fetal alcohol syndrome is permanent brain damage that happens to a child in utero when a mother drinks during pregnancy. Otherwise known as FAS, the condition affects an estimated 40,000 newborns yearly, with damages ranging from minor to major. While statistics from the National Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome show figures that are nearly the same as Autism, FAS is seemingly not getting the kind of attention needed to significantly reduce the occurrence of the condition. This is where Janet Wagner is looking to make a difference by increasing awareness about the condition and proffering ways to help those affected.

Janet became interested in the subject after learning that one of her adopted daughters is affected by the syndrome. Janet’s law firm Latimer, LeVay & Fyock allowed her to take a 2-year hiatus in order to obtain an advanced law degree with a focus on special education. Janet has taken the information she learned to advocate on behalf of her own children and to provide information to other parents dealing with this issue.

“Families with children affected like mine, we need to find each other. And families need to know how significantly alcohol can affect the fetus,” she said.

In addition to talking about the syndrome on the webinar, Janet will also be suggesting ways that the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators can help people living with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.

For more information about Janet Wagner, the webinar, and other projects from her, please connect with her on LinkedIn.

About Janet Wagner

Janet Wagner is a Partner at Latimer LeVay Fyock LLC, where she focuses her practice on banking and commercial financing transactions. In addition to real estate and asset-based lending, she has advised lenders and documented loans secured by unique collateral, including boats, aircraft, rail cars, video gaming machines and intellectual property.

