Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector Market Report covers the manufacturer's data, including shipment, price, gross profit, business distribution, industry overview in terms of historic and present situation key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue, and CAGR.

Global “Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector Market” report 2020 provides the most recent market patterns like market development, openings, growth rate, size and share. Global Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector market report includes an introduction to new trends that can guide the organizations performing in the industry to comprehend the market and increase the procedures for their business development individually. At the end, the report includes Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return examination, and advancement pattern investigation.

The Global Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 18% with revenue USD 129.64 billion” by 2020 - 2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 17.79%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY:

IoT

Big Data

Cloud Computing

AR/VR

AI

IoT is highly preferred in the retail sector for various applications as it allows connected devices to communicate, analyze, and share data. The IoT is helping retailers in inventory management and enhancing consumers’ shopping experience. Moreover, retailers are highly adopting IoT technologies to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences of customers.

However, the market growth by the IoT segment will be slower than that of the big data, AI, and AR/VR segments. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the digital transformation market size in retail.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

About Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector Market:

Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector Market analysis digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis considers sales from IoT, cloud computing, big data, AI, and AR/VR technologies. Our study also finds the sales of milk chocolates in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the IoT segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhancing consumers’ shopping experience will play a significant role in the IoT segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digital transformation market in the retail sector report looks at factors such as the need to enhance operational efficiency, increasing penetration of IoT and adoption of cloud services, and growing focus on providing omnichannel experience. However, lack of skilled personnel, security and privacy concerns, and integration complexity may hamper the growth of the digital transformation market in the retail sector industry over the forecast period.

Leading Key Players of Global Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector Market:

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector Market Report Covers the Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America was the largest market for digital transformation market in retail in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing services and the presence of various leading vendors in the region, such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft will contribute to the growth of the digital transformation market share in retail.

Almost 32% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rising number of collaborations among retailers has been increasing the complexity of integrated operations, which is augmenting the need for advanced technologies. As a result, the growth of digital transformation market share in retail has been significant. The US and Canada are the key markets in the digital transformation market in retail in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

The Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Focus On Providing Omnichannel Experience



Trends: Increasing Technology Partnerships In The Retail Sector



Challenges: Lack Of Skilled Personnel



Increasing focus on providing an omnichannel experience



To offer omnichannel experiences to customers, retailers are taking the be features of offline and online shopping and combining them. This results in delivering the same connected, powerful experience to consumers wherever they choose to shop. Retailers are utilizing loT, ARNR, and cloud technologies to enhance the visual search engine's capacity to offer an omnichannel experience to customers by linking the gap between online and offline shopping experiences. For instance, a few spectacle retailers are introducing virtual try-on apps that scan the users’ face and enable them to try hundreds of spectacle frames and choose the style that suits them. Such developments among market players will lead to the expansion of the global digital transformation market in the retail sector at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period



Increasing technology partnerships in the retail sector



The advent of technologies such as Al, cloud technology, and other enterprise software is helping retailers in transforming their operations and increasing efficiency. Growing expectations of customers are driving retailers to enter into strategic partnerships with technology providers to grab new opportunities. These partnerships help retailers have the better technical expertise and add value to their business. For instance, Espirit is deploying Salesforce Commerce Cloud powered by Al to integrate its e-commerce and marketing on a single platform to create connected, intelligent, and personalized shopping experiences for its customers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Important Highlights from the Report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global digital transformation market in the retail sector is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk chocolate manufacturers, that include Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.Also, the digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Value chain analysis



•Market characteristics



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



•Market segmentation by technology



•Comparison by technology



•IoT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Big data - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•AI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•AR/VR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by technology



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDSs



•Increasing technology partnerships in retail sector



•Increasing use of analytics



•Growth of m-commerce



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Alibaba Cloud



•Amazon Web Services Inc.



•Google LLC



•IBM Corp.



•Intel Corp.



•Microsoft Corp.



•Oracle Corp.



•Salesforce.com Inc.



•SAP SE



•Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





