Wallets are for both men and women, and are designed to carry personal belongings such as cash, cards (business cards, credit and debit cards, identification cards, and gift cards etc.), other identification documents, and photographs. These are also among the most fashionable and popular products among people. Wallets are not only comfortable and convenient to carry but have come to be seen as a status symbol in urban society. Consequently, the demand for luxury and premium wallets has gained momentum. Various handbag (wallet) companies are adopting innovative strategies, according to the changing consumer demography and preferences, such as rising demand for eco-friendly handbags, to tap the market. Also, launch of designer wallets exclusively for men is gaining traction in the market.

Burberry,,Chanel,,Coach,,Etienne Aigner,,Furla,,Hermes International,,Kate Spade,,LVMH,,Michael Kors,,Mulberry,,Prada,,Ralph Lauren,,Tory Burch,,Alfred Dunhill,,Baggit,,Bryn Capella,,Bottega Veneta,,Buggatti,,Calleen Cordero,,Caprese,,Changshu Maydiang,,Da Milano,,Dolce and Gabbana,,Donna Karan International,,Ferrari,,Fossil,,Guess,,Giordano Fashions,,Hidesign,,Holi,,.

Wallets Market Segment by Type covers:

Electronic Wallets

Traditional Wallets

Wallets Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Men

women

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Wallets in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The factors that are driving the market growth include rising awareness regarding mobile wallets and their applications, growing smart phone penetration and escalating benefits of mobile wallets. However factors such as security, huge capital investment and technology immaturity of mobile wallet are hindering the market growth. In the digital payments industry, Mobile wallets are considered to be a revolutionary trend.The worldwide market for Wallets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new (Global ) study.

