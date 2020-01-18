3D Bioprinting Industry 2019 Global Market research report studies latest 3D Bioprinting industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and 3D Bioprinting industry scenario during the forecast period.

New research report on “3D Bioprinting Market” 2019-2024 is a proficient and in-depth research offers an summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the 3D Bioprinting market. 3D Bioprinting market report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. 3D Bioprinting market report offers an extensive analysis of 3D Bioprinting industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of 3D Bioprinting industry.

Scope of the Report:

3D bioprinting is an emerging field represented by various biologically applied deposition and assembling systems, which include direct writing, photolithography, microstamping, extrusion, laser writing, stereolithography, electro-printing, microfluidics, and inkjet deposition.greater than

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999778

Market Overview:

The Global 3D Bioprinting Market was valued at USD 385.56 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.36% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow, owing to its revolutionary breakthrough in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing technological advancements, government intervention for improving healthcare, and increasing investments in RandD are also significant factors driving the studied market growth.

The primarily growing bioprinting applications include 3D bioprinted tissue and hair follicles, as they are very beneficial to cosmetics companies, especially in Europe, where animal testing for cosmetics was banned in 2013. For a cosmetic company, the advantage will be the ability to economically and ethically test products (i.e., not on animals) across varying skin types, for more accurate results.

Growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in RandD programs, which is expected to develop space for the studied market. In 2018, Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. announced that it had been awarded a contract of USD14.8 million, with options for an additional USD 32.0 million, by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Further, a significant increase in the number of older adults is projected in the coming decades, which is expected to drive the need for 3D bioprinting reflecting the growth of the market.

3D Bioprinting market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The 3D Bioprinting market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of 3D Bioprinting Market Report Are:

3D Systems Corporation

Aspect Biosystems Ltd

GeSIM GmbH

Bio3D Technologies

Allevi Inc.

Cyfuse Biomedical KK

Envision TEC GmbH

Organovo Holdings Inc.

3Dynamic Systems Ltd

RegenHU SA

Stratasys Ltd

REGEMAT 3D

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Arcam AB (GE Company)

3D Bioprinting Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

3D Bioprinting Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999778

Key Market Trends:



Drug Testing to Hold Major Share



3D bioprinters are of the highest importance for drug testing and clinical trials applications expected to drastically reduce the need for animal trials (therefore not only being ethically beneficial but also being cost-effective).



Traditionally, clinical trials for new drug development involved testing on animals with artificially induced affected tissues. With the advent of 3D bioprinting, drug developers will be able to address the complications associated with human clinical trials of new drugs, by identifying them in a short period (since these can be tested with human-like 3D printed tissues).



Thus, they are expected to reduce the losses incurred during late-stage failures. The regulatory agency of the United States Food and Drug Administration has already started to consider integrating alternatives for drug safety and efficacy assessment, providing scope for the market. Companies like Organovo (US based) were instrumental in the development of 3D bioprinter able to develop liver and kidney tissue for drug discovery applications.



Cosmetic companies are also potential buyers of the bioprinter technology. In 2013, the European Union prohibited the use of cosmetics developed by animal testing. Prohibition of retailing products tested abroad on animals was also levied. Such regulations have accelerated the use of alternatives like bioprinting.



Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness Fastest Growth



Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for 3D bioprinting, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for 3D bioprinting, huge scope of 3D printing in medical services, increasing RandD for 3D printing, and government support and tax incentives. The growing number of cancer cases and the increasing the number of cancer treatments in the region are also expected to fuel the adoption of 3D bioprinting technology. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the cancer rate is the highest in Australia and New Zealand in the world.





3D Bioprinting Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in 3D Bioprinting Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within 3D Bioprinting Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with 3D Bioprinting Devices by analyzing trends?

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999778

Detailed TOC of 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.3.2 Increasing Organ Transplant Requirements

4.3.3 Increasing Investments In RandD

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Operational Challenges

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting

5.1.2 Inkjet Bioprinting

5.1.3 Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

5.1.4 Laser-assisted Bioprinting

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 3D Bioprinters

5.2.2 Biomaterials

5.2.3 Scaffolds

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Drug Testing and Development

5.3.2 Regenerative Medicine

5.3.3 Food testing

5.3.4 Research

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World

5.4.4.1 Lain America

5.4.4.2 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Aspect Biosystems Ltd

6.1.3 GeSIM GmbH

6.1.4 Bio3D Technologies

6.1.5 Allevi Inc.

6.1.6 Cyfuse Biomedical KK

6.1.7 Envision TEC GmbH

6.1.8 Organovo Holdings Inc.

6.1.9 3Dynamic Systems Ltd

6.1.10 RegenHU SA

6.1.11 Stratasys Ltd

6.1.12 REGEMAT 3D

6.1.13 3D Bioprinting Solutions

6.1.14 Arcam AB (GE Company)



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Business-Process-as-a-Service Market 2019| Global Industry Status, Overview by Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

-Global Virus Filtration Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

-Underground Mining Truck Market 2019 Global Trends, Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Segment, Regional Analysis, Growth Statistics Forecast to 2023

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global 3D Bioprinting Market Revenue 2019 | Remarkable Growth Factors with Industry Size & Share, New Innovations of Leading Players & Forecast till 2024