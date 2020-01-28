SafeNotes offers free unlimited storage space and premium features to easily and safely add notes and save PDF documents online

JANUARY 26, 2020 New York, NY SafeNotes launches new web application to securely annotate and store PDF documents for free, offering easy-to-use editing tools and file-protection with secure encryption technology.



“There are many solutions available to save PDFs online, but there are many risks involved, especially when it comes to data protection. Third-parties can store and retain your private documents, putting your privacy and security at risk,” says Ariny, Founder of SafeNotes.



Building on the need to protect people’ privacy when they store personal documents online, SafeNotes offers users a free web application of great value with built-in security, giving them control over their privacy and data. For this reason, all notes and PDF files on SafeNotes are encrypted to keep private information safe, with only the owner having access control.



Another important feature is its free unlimited PDF uploads, allowing users to keep all their files neatly organized in their private data storage. By saving important documents online, people can access them anywhere in the world, reducing to zero the chances of ever losing them.



People can also enjoy SafeNotes’ simple and easy notepad to annotate documents directly. This feature has real-time synchronization, making any document changes a quick and easy task.



“When you choose to keep your documents online, you have to consider the costs involved, how much storage space you have, special features, and more importantly, how safe your documents are going to be,” continues Ariny.



“SafeNotes and ticks all the boxes, making it the perfect solution to store and edit documents online. It’s free, it has unlimited storage space, and it also features easy-to-use editing tools. What’s more, users have 100% data ownership and protection over their files,” concludes Ariny.



For more information about SafeNotes, please email [email protected]



Notes to the editor:



SafeNotes is a free web application to write notes and store documents. Using the latest blockstack technology, SafeNotes gives users full control over their privacy settings to protect their personal data.

More information is available at https://safenotes.co/



Press Contact:



Saphira Maques

SafeNotes Founder

Email: [email protected]