Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Bumrungrad International Hospital (Thailand), Asian Heart Institute (India), Apollo Hospitals (India), Prince Court Medical Centre (Malaysia), Gleneagles Hospital (Singapore), Min-Sheng General Hospital (Taiwan), Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital (Bangkok), Raffles Medical Group (Singapore), Clemenceau Medical Centre (Lebanon) and Bangkok Hospital (Thailand).

Medical tourism includes traveling to another country to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be offered in the travelers' home country. This treatment may include a wide array of medical services; however, the most frequently availed services include cardiovascular treatment, cancer treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and others. The global medical tourism market is driven by globalization as well as increasing healthcare costs in developed countries. High cost of medical treatment in developed nations and their availability at low price in other countries impel the market growth over the near future. Many governments around the globe have taken up several initiatives, to stimulate & improve medical tourism in their respective nations, to improve patient quality care so as to boost the market. Many nations recorded noteworthy economic development potential in the emergent field of medical tourism.

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Medical Tourism market may see a growth rate of 13.6%.



Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report "Bumrungrad International Hospital (Thailand), Asian Heart Institute (India), Apollo Hospitals (India), Prince Court Medical Centre (Malaysia), Gleneagles Hospital (Singapore), Min-Sheng General Hospital (Taiwan), Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital (Bangkok), Raffles Medical Group (Singapore), Clemenceau Medical Centre (Lebanon) and Bangkok Hospital (Thailand)"



Market Drivers

High Cost of Medical Treatment in Developed Nations and Their Availability at Low Price in Other Countries

Restraints

Problems associated with travel, availability, language barriers, documentation, & VISA approval issues

Opportunities

Widespread hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions

Challenges

Ethical Concerns

Major Market Developments:

In Oct, 2017, The Indian ministry of finance, together with the ministries of tourism & health, launched a portal, www.indiahealthcaretourism.com. The portal is used for helping medical travelers with a complete information base. It also provides information in languages such as Arabic, French, and Russian.

The key players in the market such as Bumrungrad International Hospital (Thailand), Asian Heart Institute (India), Apollo Hospitals (India), Prince Court Medical Centre (Malaysia), and Gleneagles Hospital (Singapore), among others compete on the basis of exceptional service quality, optimum patient comfort, as well as relatively reasonable costs for various treatments. Numerous facilities are also undergoing mergers, affiliations, acquisitions, as well as joint ventures for providing enhanced medical care

The Global Medical Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Treatment Type (Cardiovascular Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic surgery, Dentistry, Others), End User (Adults, Children)



To comprehend Global Medical Tourism market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Medical Tourism market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

