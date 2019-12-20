Global Label-Free Detection Market By Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-Layer Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry), Application (Binding Kinetics, Binding Thermodynamics, Endogenous Receptor Detection, Hit Confirmation, Lead Generation), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Label-Free Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing innovations in the label-free detection technologies.

Label-free detection market report brings into light key market dynamics of sector along with the current market scenario and future prospects of the sector.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the label-free detection market are General Electric, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., AMETEK, Inc, HORIBA, Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Attana, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Zymo Research, Abcam plc, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., TA Instruments and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation announced that they will sale SU3800 and the oversized SU3900 scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) that have advanced functionalities for automated measurement and wide-angle camera navigation.

In Feb 2019, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Asia Clean Capital Limited announced that they both collaborated in distributed solar power project for development of Japanese enterprises operation in the China market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global label-free detection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of label-free detection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Market Drivers

Growth in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Significant expenditure on research and development by biopharma companies

Rising pharmaceutical outsourcing

Increasing life science research activities in emerging markets act as driver to the market

Market Restraints

High cost of instruments will act as restraints to the market

Issues in sensitivity and throughput will also act as a restraint to the market

Segmentation: Global Label-Free Detection Market

By Product Instruments Consumables

By Technology Surface Plasmon Resonance Bio-Layer Interferometry Isothermal Titration Calorimetry Differential Scanning Calorimetry

By Application Binding Kinetics Binding Thermodynamics Endogenous Receptor Detection Hit Confirmation Lead Generation

By End-User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Other End Users

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



