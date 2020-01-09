This study provides a deep insight into the global salicylic acid market covering all its essential aspects. This research report categorizes the global salicylic acid market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Global Salicylic Acid Market

Salicylic acid is a carbon-based white crystalline solid with C7H6O3 chemical formula. However, it can be obtained naturally from plants like salix and willow tree or manufactured synthetically from sodium phenolate and carbon dioxide. Due to the anti-inflammatory, fungicidal, anti-microbial and comedolytic properties, salicylic acid has various applications in healthcare, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. Salicylic acid is useful in cosmetics manufacturing as it is helpful in dissolving and moisturizing the substance causing skin layers to stick together.

In the year 2017, the size of the global salicylic acid market accounted for USD 333 million and is anticipated to increase to USD 616 million with a CAGR of 7.9% in the coming years. Although, in pharmaceutical industry, salicylic acid is widely used for manufacturing the medicines like phenyl salicylate, acetylsalicylic acid, methyl salicylate, sodium salicylate and salicylic acid amine.

Thus, increase in the value for the medicines because of in number of human infectious diseases is creating the global salicylic acid market. Furthermore, it is useful for manufacturing skincare and haircare products nourishing skin, removing dead skin cells, treats acne on oily skin and decreases skin discoloration. Rise in demand for products due to the customer awareness is pushing the development of salicylic acid market globally. Moreover, increase in consumption of derivatives of salicylic acid like methyl salicylate and chlorine salicylate as ointment for joint and muscle pain is anticipated to drive the demand.

Acetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin) is a significant product produced by using salicylic acid. However, manufacturing process of aspirin comprises esterification of acetic anhydride and salicylic acid in the existence of sulfuric acid working as catalyst. Thus, aspirin is the synthetic drug useful in reducing fever, inflammation and relieve pain. Salicylic acid is playing a major role in skincare and haircare industry useful in treatment of dermatological and inflammatory diseases.

Rise in the use of salicylic acid in conserved food and beverage industry, increasing demand for aspirin drug across the globe and growing application in personal care products are factors fueling the growth of global salicylic acid market. Salicylic acid is also playing the major role in the food and beverage industry for preventing spoilage and fermentation of packaged and frozen foods. Moreover, it is increasing the shelf life of several products in the industry of food and beverages such as beers, sauces, wine and more. However, overexposure to salicylic acid is toxic to skin causing digestive disorders, skin irritation and problems of breathing. Growth in awareness of customers regarding the harmful effects is limiting the development of salicylic acid market. Growth in the adoption of salicylic acid in medical cosmetics and increasing demand from evolving economies such as Asia Pacific provide the potential for growth and development of global salicylic acid industry.

Europe is accounting for the significant market share due to growing haircare and skincare industry driven by the cumulative awareness regarding hygiene and health in the region. Growth in acceptance of aspirin for preventing and treating ailments like dementia and stroke amongst geriatric population is projected to fuel the growth of salicylic acid market in the coming years. Hence, strict regulations by European Commission for the use of salicylic acid is expected to hinder the growth of global salicylic acid market.

Key players of the global salicylic acid market are Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Simco Chemicals, Zhenjiang Gaopen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Novocap and more.

