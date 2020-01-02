Voice Prosthesis Devices Market is anticipated to reach US$ 190 Mn by 2026. Rise in demand for indwelling voice prosthesis devices is anticipated to fuel the global voice prosthesis devices market during the forecast period.

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the working dynamics of the globalvoice prosthesis devices marketin which the report expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% for the period of forecast of 2018 2026. With this rate of growth, the global market is expected to rise from the initial valuation of US$170 mn in 2017 to US$190 mn b 2026.

Growing Demand for Advanced Cancer Care Facilities to Drive Market Growth

Among the several notable driving factors for the growth of the global voice prosthesis devices market, most prominent has been the prevalence of head and neck cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), head and neck type of cancer is the sixth most commonly occurring type among all. Moreover, the incidences such type of cancer are only growing each year. The ASCO stated that this type of cancer accounted for nearly 4% of the overall cases of cancer in the US in 2017. The organization also predicts that over 65,000 individuals are currently at risk of developing this type of cancer in coming years.

Request PDF Sample of Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=Sandrep_id=46482

According to the ASCO report, around 44% of time oral cavity is involved in terms of initial site development of the head and neck cancer. Whereas, the pharynx is affected 25% of times and the larynx has an infection probability of 31%. Thus, there has been a growing demand for advanced and high quality medical care and patient safety facilities. This has thus had a significant impact on the overall development of the global voice prosthesis devices market as the growing demand has prompted the development and launch of several new voice prosthesis devices.

To know more, visit our report page on the Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market

Mergers and Takeovers to Remain Go-to Option for Leading Market Players

The competitive landscape of the global voice prosthesis devices market does is not an intensely contested one. This leaves plenty of room for interested players to enter in the market and establish a strong foothold. Currently, there are only a few voice prosthesis devices that are available in the market. Blom-Singer Classic, Provox-2, Blom-Singer Dual Valve, and Provox Vega are some of the most notable names. Recent product launches have indicated that the market is slowly diversifying.

Enquiry for Discount on “Voice Prosthesis Devices Market ” Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=Dandrep_id=46482

Some of the leading players in the global voice prosthesis devices market include names such as Hood Laboratories, Servona GmbH, Smiths Medical, InHealth Technologies, and Atos Medical among others. The companies in the market are opting for aggressive tactics of mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of their competitive rivals. For instance, in January 2018, Atos Medical announced that the company has successfully taken over a German-based healthcare company called Heimomed Heinze GmbH and Co. KG

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2026