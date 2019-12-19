Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Mobile Resource Management Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Resource Management Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Resource Management Solutions. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AppLocation Systems, Inc., (Canada), CalAmp Corporation (United States), Masternaut (United Kingdom), Teletrac Navman Group (United States), PeopleNet Communications Corporation (United States), Garmin International (United States), SkyBitz, Inc., (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Verizon Communications, Inc., (United States) and The Descartes Systems Group, Inc., (Canada).

Mobile Resource Management solutions are defined as the combination of software, hardware, and technology, which updates the user about the location of mobile assets at a specified duration of time. The various benefits of using mobile resource management, namely strategic delivery planning, monitoring driver behavior, automatic vehicle locating and others. In addition, growing due to rapid industrialization and population growth worldwide and various initiatives taken by the government to reduce the daily traffic and accidents, are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2018 to 2026



Market Drivers

Reduction in costs achieved and high rate of return on investments (ROI)

Increase in Diversity of Delivery Channels

Market Trend

Technology Advancement of the Mobile Resource Management Solutions

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China and others

Growing Demand for Integrated Marketing Management



The Global Mobile Resource Management Solutions is segmented by following Product

Components : Hardware, Connectivity, Data Interoperability Server, Geographic information system (GIS) Data, Decision making, Viewing and Reporting Software

Technology : Field Force Management, Field Service Automation, Mobile Sales Force Automation



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobile Resource Management Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mobile Resource Management Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Mobile Resource Management Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mobile Resource Management Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mobile Resource Management Solutions Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mobile Resource Management Solutions market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Mobile Resource Management Solutions Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Mobile Resource Management Solutions Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



