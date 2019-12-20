Triflic Acid industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Triflic acid belongs to the class of superacids, it is the strongest Bronstedt acid available at industrial scale. It is used as anacidic catalyst in many reactions in organic synthesis (alkylation, esterification, etherification, acylation, isomerization, ethoxylation, cyclization, cationic rearrangement, etc.) and in cationic polymerization.

The global market volume triflic acid increased from 589 MT in 2012 to by 1085 MT in 2016. The decrease is caused by the fall of global price.Europe, China, and Japan are the leading production regions of triflic acid. China is the largest production region in 2016 with 482 MT in volume. It is about 44.42% of the world total production share. Japan and Europe are the following regions with 21.4%, and 34.2 % of total production share in 2016.China is the largest consumption region of triflic acids in 2016. There is 442 MT of triflic acid was consumed in China in 2016. Europe took about 33.55% of the global total consumption share. USA and Japan are the following regions with 4.4 % and 17.2% of total consumption share in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Triflic Acid market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 90 million by 2024, from US$ 76 million in 2019.

Triflic AcidProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

