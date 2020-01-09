Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market is predicted to grow at a very important CAGR within the future period because the scope and its applications are rising staggeringly across the world. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2020-2024 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment. Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.

Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment. , Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system. , ,

Automated Material Handling Equipmentmarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Murata Machinery

Vanderlande

Mecalux

Beumer group

Fives group

Swisslog AG

Intelligrated

Knapp

Kardex AG

TGW Logistics

Grenzebach

Witron

Viastore

System Logistics

And More……

market for Automated Material Handling Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 15900 million US$ in 2023, from 11700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new (Global ) study.,

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segment by Type covers:

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Conveyor and Sortation Systems

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

Robotic Systems

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

E-commerce and Retail

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of theAutomated Material Handling Equipment MarketReport:

This report focuses on the Automated Material Handling Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., The automated material handling is used to reduce labor cost and manufacturing cost, eliminate human intervention, increase safety, and enable delivery on time. The AMH market in manufacturing has various applications, namely, automotive, chemical, aviation, semiconductor and electronics, energy, food and beverages, healthcare, metal and heavy machinery, and others (paper and printing, textile and clothing)., The market for automated material handling equipment is fragmented with players such as Daifuku, Schaefer Systems International, KION Group, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, and so on. Top 17 companies occupy about 50% market share in 2016. China, India and Japan are dominating the major production, China, Southeast Asia and India are main consumption area (countries), among them, India shows a good consumption potential in the near future. Company like DooSan Group from Korean is trying to involve with manufacture of AMHE, there’s high production growth potential in that country., Continuous rise in demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. With the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, the automated material handling equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Major players in automated material handling industry focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient material handling solutions to reach a wider customer base. Recent boom in e-commerce is a major driver for the materials handling systems, with widespread demand for process automation in APAC area. E-commerce industry players aim on improving the quality of their service through minimal waste generation. In developing nations, industrialization and modernization primarily support the market growth., The major restraints for automated material handling equipment is high initial investment. The initial cost required for the set up and integration of the automated material handling equipment is high, which limits the use of these equipment in heavy manufacturing organizations. Industries with high labor costs are anticipated to use robotic systems and automated guided vehicles to reduce their labor costs and produce high quality products. Industries, such as automotive and electronics, where precision and accuracy play a major role, use automated systems to meet international quality standards. However, with new emerging technologies, and growth in competition in the market, the initial costs of automated material handling equipment would reduce in the future., Although automated material handling equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The worldwide market for Automated Material Handling Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 15900 million US$ in 2023, from 11700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new (Global ) study.,

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Automated Material Handling Equipment market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Automated Material Handling Equipment marketare also given.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Automated Material Handling Equipment market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

