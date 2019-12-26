Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Second Generation, Third Generation, Others), By Treatment (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The increasing prevalence of chronic and mental disorder is a key factor expected to enable growth in the global schizophrenia drugs market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Second Generation, Third Generation, Others), By Treatment (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global schizophrenia drugs market was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.48 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global schizophrenia drugs market on the basis of by therapeutic class is segmented into the second generation, third generation and others. The second-generation segment is expected to hold a major share in the schizophrenia drugs market owing to its greater efficacy and substantially lesser adverse reactions with it. In addition, the first generation segment will witness slower growth due to the side effects associated with first-generation drugs.

The report published by Fortune Business Insights provides an exclusive overview of the schizophrenia drugs industry. The report is put together after extensive research and study by the top analysts offers key insights into the global schizophrenia drugs market to help businesses gain a competitive advantage and flourish rapidly. In-depth information on recent advancements and innovations are all present in the report.

Some of the Leading Players Operating In The Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market Involve:

Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

ALLERGAN

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Alkermes plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Launch Of REXULTI Tablets Will Propel Growth

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo launched REXULTITablets (chemical name is brexpiprazole) in 1 mg and 2 mg tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia in patients. Based on the efficacy of REXULTI in the treatment of schizophrenia, it is included in the Japanese National Health Insurance Drug Price List. The launch of REXULTI®Tablets will favor growth to the global schizophrenia drugs market owing to the presence of a novel compound in the tablets. REXULTITablets will be marketed to healthcare institutions across Japan to treat patients with mental disorders.

Furthermore, according to the report published by Fortune Business Insights on the basis of treatment outlook the global schizophrenia drugs market is segmented into oral and injectable. Injectedbale based treatment is predicted to generate maximum revenue owing to the prevention of relapses and also the irreparable cognitive and neurological damages to the patients.

Key Segmentation of Schizophrenia Drugs Market:

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Therapeutic Class

Second Generation

Third Generation

Others

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Treatment

Oral

Injectable

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Rising Awareness About Mental Disorders Will Boost Growth

According to Fortune Business Insights, the increasing cases of mental disorders such as schizophrenia will uplift the global schizophrenia drugs market shares. The surge in medical interventions for the treatment of major mental disorders will enable growth in the global schizophrenia drugs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on mental illness and mental health in emerging nations will boost the global schizophrenia drugs market revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing efficacy and safety features of treatment for schizophrenia will fuel demand among patients which,will in turn, accelerate the growth of the global schizophrenia drugs.

