The report “Global External Defibrillator Market, By Product (Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External (Semi-automated External Defibrillator and Fully Automated Defibrillator) Defibrillator, and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator), By End-User (Hospitals, Pre-hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, and Home), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global external defibrillator market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global external defibrillator market is driven by technological advancements in external defibrillator. It involves rise in incidence of sudden cardiac arrest and advent of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for public access, coupled with growth in awareness towards individuals for defibrillators across the globe. Moreover, enhancing healthcare attractiveness is anticipated to boost the sale of home care defibrillators over the forecast period which includes automated external defibrillator and wearable external defibrillators. The ability of the defibrillator device to diagnose early onset of ventricular defibrillation and ventricular tachycardia is expected to fuel demand for the global external defibrillator market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, safety, cost-effectiveness, clinical value, and high accessibility in preliminary treatment of sudden cardiac arrest boost the technological advancements in the global external defibrillators market. These features in turn create major opportunities for growth of the global market.

Key Highlights:

On April 2017, Physio-Control, Inc., which is a US-based company has received US Food and Drug Administration Premarket Approval (PMA) for the company's HeartSine Samaritan PAD 360P (SAM 360P) for fully automatic external defibrillator for sale in the US.

On March 2019, Limerick-based Company has donated life-saving defibrillator to Local Park and playground along with the help of Councilor Daniel Butler, mayor of the Metropolitan district of Limerick in Ireland.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global external defibrillator market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been divided on the basis of product, end-user, and region.

By product, the global external defibrillator market is segmented into manual external defibrillator , automated external defibrillator (AED), and wearable cardioverter defibrillator. Automated external defibrillator product segment is further bifurcated into semi-automated external defibrillator and fully automated defibrillator. The automated external defibrillators segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other product type segment in 2018.

pre-hospitals public access market alternate care market and The hospital end-user segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global market. By region, North America market dominates the target market, owing to increasing demand of home healthcare for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest among individuals in the region, coupled with non-invasive nature. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the global market over the forecast period. Japan being the leader in the Asia-Pacific individually contributes for external defibrillator market share. Also, rise in expenditures in the markets of India and China and improvement in healthcare infrastructures boost the global market growth. Advancement in technologies for cost-effective devices in these nations offers a lucrative opportunity for the global defibrillator market growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global External Defibrillator Market", By Product (Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External (Semi-automated External Defibrillator and Fully Automated Defibrillator) Defibrillator, and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator), By End-User (Hospitals, Pre-hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, and Home), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global external defibrillator market includes Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, HeartSine Technologies LLC., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Defibtech LLC, Physio-Control, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Schiller Ag.

