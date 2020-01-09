PET Packaging report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, PET Packaging future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

Summary of PET Packaging Market: -

Many new trends have emerged in the market such as the availability of hot-filling products in PET bottles and aseptic cold-filling PET bottles, which increase the shelf life of the products even if they are not kept at the optimum conditions. Recycling PET for re-use after sorting, cleaning, and transforming PET containers is also becoming popular in the market.In terms of pack type, the bottles and jars segment accounted for the largest share in this market, in terms of both volume and value, among all pack type. The growing demand of sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions in end-use industries such as packaged food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical drives the bottles and jars segment.In terms of end-use industry, the market is segmented into food, beverages, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, household products, and others. The food segment is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food and packaged food.In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all the regions by 2023. This is mainly due to emerging economies in China and India and the growing industries such as healthcare and pharmaceutical, food, and beverage.The global PET Packaging market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Here is List of Prominent TopManufacturers/Key-playersof PET Packaging market research report (2020- 2025): -

Amcor

Gerresheimer

PET Power

Silgan

Tetra Laval

Alpha Group

Plastipak

CKS Packaging

Exopackaging

Greiner Packaging

Himalayan Group

INOAC

Kaufman Container

Kian Joo Group

Parker Plastics

Parkway Plastics

RESILUX

Savola Plastic

Sidel International

SKS Bottle and Packaging

Snapware

Southeastern Container

Sunrise Containers

Temkin Plastics

Ultrapak

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

On the basis ofProduct Type,we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into: -

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

The PET Packaging Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For theend users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PET Packaging market for each application, including: -

Food

Beverages

Personal care and cosmetics

Household products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

This report studies the global market size of PET Packaging in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of PET Packaging in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global PET Packaging market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global PET Packaging market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PET Packaging:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global PET Packaging market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end-user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PET Packaging market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global PET Packaging companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of PET Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Reason to purchase this PET Packaging Market Report:

1) Global PET Packaging Market Outline, Market Size Estimates, Industry Scope, and Division.

2) Competitive analysis is specified for eminent PET Packaging players, price structures and value of production.

3) Focuses on the key PET Packaging manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

4) Global PET Packaging Market Drivers, Opportunities, Emerging Sectors, and Recent Plans and Policies are shown.

5) The current status of the global PET Packaging Market, current market and the two regional and region level.

6) To analyse the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Global PET Packaging Industry 2020 Market Research Report provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PET Packaging Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PET Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PET Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PET Packaging Production

2.1.1 Global PET Packaging Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global PET Packaging Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global PET Packaging Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global PET Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 PET Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key PET Packaging Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution



3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 PET Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 PET Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 PET Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 PET Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PET Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 PET Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 PET Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 PET Packaging Production by Regions

4.1 Global PET Packaging Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global PET Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global PET Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States PET Packaging Production

4.2.2 United States PET Packaging Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in the United States

4.2.4 United States PET Packaging Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 PET Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global PET Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global PET Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global PET Packaging Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America PET Packaging Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America PET Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe PET Packaging Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe PET Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific PET Packaging Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific PET Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America PET Packaging Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America PET Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil



6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global PET Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global PET Packaging Revenue by Type

6.3 PET Packaging Price by Type



7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global PET Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global PET Packaging Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global PET Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

To Continued...

