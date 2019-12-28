A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Menstrual Cup Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Menstrual Cup market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Menstrual Cup competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Diva International Inc. (Canada), Lunette Menstrual Cup (Finland), The Keeper, Inc. (United States), The Cup Effect (United Kingdom), Mooncup Ltd. (United Kingdom), Anigan (United States), MeLuna (United States), YUUKI (Czechia), SckoonCup (United States), LADYCUP (United States) and FEMCAP, INC (United States).

Menstrual Cup is a feminine hygiene product which prevents the menstrual flow from leaking into clothes during menstruation period. Menstrual cup market has high growth prospects owing to increasing awareness about feminine health and hygiene. The menstrual cup is gaining popularity as eco-friendly products as they are disposable and can be to use for five years or more. This helps in reducing waste generated by menstrual cycles, and the amount of discarded packaging also decreases. The material used in the production of the menstrual cup is medical grade silicone, latex, and thermoplastic elastomer.

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Female Health and Hygiene

Changing Lifestyle Standards Fueled By Rising Disposable Income

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Menstrual Cup in Working Women Population

Rising Demand for Advanced Feminine Hygiene Products

Restraints

Increasing Dominance of Local Players

Lack of Awareness about Menstrual Cup in Developing Economies

Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

by Type (Disposable Menstrual cups, Reusable Menstrual cups), Distribution Channel (Online stores, Supermarkets & hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Drug stores & pharmacies, Beauty stores, Convenience stores, Others), Shape (Hollow, Flat, Round, Pointy), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Individual Woman).

To comprehend Global Menstrual Cup market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Menstrual Cup market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

