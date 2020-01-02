HDPE Pipes industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global HDPE Pipes Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “HDPE Pipes Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the HDPE Pipes industry. Research report categorizes the global HDPE Pipes market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the HDPE Pipes market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the HDPE Pipes market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

HDPE pipe is a pipe made from high-density polyethylene. Known for its large strength to density ratio, it can carry potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, and compressed gases.HDPE pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. And now the main types of HDPE are PE80 and PE100, which take 93.11% of global production in 2016. HDPE pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. In recent years, real estate industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the HDPE pipe market. Water supply is the largest downstream of HDPE pipe, taking 39.22% of the world HDPE pipe in 2016. The consumption of HDPE pipe is distributed in United States, China, Russia, Germany and France. United States is the largest consumption country of HDPE pipe in the world in the past five years followed by China closely and it will keep the same position in the next six years with the CAGR of 7.5%. The United States market takes up about 29.58% in the global consumption in 2016. China takes 20.30% of global consumption.

The global production continues to increase with the global demand increasing. In 2016, the global production is 4.2 million K MT from 3.6 million MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 4%.

The market concentrate is not high for one hand the technology is relatively easy and technological barrier is not high, for another hand the market is huge and there are large profits so many companies come into this industry. In the world, the main manufacturers include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, LESSO and so on. In 2016, the top 3 manufacturers sale were 1102.3 K MT, which take 25% of the global consumption.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of HDPE pipe. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

According to this study, over the next five years the HDPE Pipes market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14000 million by 2024, from US$ 11200 million in 2019.

HDPE Pipesmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe and Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Olayan Group

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust Group

Bosoar Pipe

Newchoice Pipe

Shandong Shenbon Plastics

Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology

ERA

Qingdao Yutong Pipeline

Goody

HongYue Plastic Group

Especially Nick Tube

ARON New Materials

Zhejiang Weixing

Get a sample copy of the report @https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13828834

HDPE PipesProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global HDPE Pipes consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of HDPE Pipes market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global HDPE Pipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global HDPE Pipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the HDPE Pipes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of HDPE Pipes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the HDPE Pipes marketis primarily split into:

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other

By the end users/application, HDPE Pipes marketreport coversthe following segments:

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Others

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report@https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13828834

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global HDPE Pipes Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HDPE Pipes Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 HDPE Pipes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 HDPE Pipes Segment by Type

2.3 HDPE Pipes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global HDPE Pipes Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global HDPE Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global HDPE Pipes Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 HDPE Pipes Segment by Application

2.5 HDPE Pipes Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global HDPE Pipes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global HDPE Pipes Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global HDPE Pipes Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global HDPE Pipes by Players

3.1 Global HDPE Pipes Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global HDPE Pipes Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global HDPE Pipes Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global HDPE Pipes Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global HDPE Pipes Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global HDPE Pipes Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global HDPE Pipes Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global HDPE Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global HDPE Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players HDPE Pipes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 HDPE Pipes by Regions

4.1 HDPE Pipes by Regions

4.1.1 Global HDPE Pipes Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global HDPE Pipes Value by Regions

4.2 Americas HDPE Pipes Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC HDPE Pipes Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe HDPE Pipes Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipes Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas HDPE Pipes Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas HDPE Pipes Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas HDPE Pipes Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas HDPE Pipes Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas HDPE Pipes Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC HDPE Pipes Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC HDPE Pipes Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC HDPE Pipes Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC HDPE Pipes Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC HDPE Pipes Consumption by Application

And Many More…

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To improvement an in-depth understanding of HDPE Pipes in Over-all.

To identify the about Strategy, Strategy Analysis, Key Players, Potential Growth, Market Prospects, Market Expected Market Status, Market Opportunity and Market Growth in the next five years.

To help industry professionals, HDPE Pipes Market worldwide, distributors and other CEO/stakeholders information.

To acquire look into based business choices and add load to introductions and showcasing material.

To increase competitive knowledge of leading HDPE Pipes market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs.

Buy this report (Price 3660 USD for a single-user license) @https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/13828834

About 360 Research Reports:

360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Research Reports, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Us: -

360 Research Reports

Mr. Ajay More

USA :+1 424 253 0807

UK :+44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360researchreports.com

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit HDPE Pipes Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User