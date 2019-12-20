Paper Dry Strength Agent industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Paper Dry Strength Agent Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Paper Dry Strength Agent industry. Research report categorizes the global Paper Dry Strength Agent market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Paper Dry Strength Agent market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Paper Dry Strength Agent market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Papermaking dry strength agent also known as paper dry additives, dry strength agents are divide into two segments namely, natural dry agents and synthetic dry agents. In natural dry agents it is futher subsegmneted into startch and Guar Gum and synthetic dry agents is subsegmneted as polyVinylamine, polyacrylamide (PAM), poly aminoamide eipchlorohydrin (PAE), Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide (GPAM) and Amphoteric Polymer.First, the Paper Dry Strength Agent industry concentration is not relatively high; and high-end products mainly from Japan US and Europe. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China, Europe and NA. Japan has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Seiko Pmc Corporation and Harima Chemicals Group, both have perfect products. As to China, it is Chengming Chemical leading the industry, followed by Tianma and Changhai Refinement Technology. The global consumption reached 803.3 K MT in 2017, will reach the 1087 K MT in 2024.Second, from Paper Dry Strength Agent industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives.

Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.Third, in the international market, Paper Dry Strength Agent main application areas are very concentrated. At present, Asia has become the largest consumer of Paper Dry Strength Agent, paper areas has been widely used as the additive in recent years and paper board. Fourth, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world's leading technology too. But some, such as the paper industry pam direction, there is still a gap with foreign product quality.Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward and then downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.…This is the end of Paper Dry Strength Agent report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Paper Dry Strength Agent market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 960 million by 2024, from US$ 630 million in 2019.

Paper Dry Strength Agentmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Seiko Pmc Corporation

Kemira

BASF SE

Harima Chemicals Group

Arakawachem

Solenis

Tianma

Changhai Refinement Technology

Chengming Chemical

Richards Chemicals and Electricals

Paper Dry Strength AgentProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

To analyze the Paper Dry Strength Agent with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

By the product type, the Paper Dry Strength Agent marketis primarily split into:

Polyvinyl Amine Type

Polyacrylamide Type

Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide Type

Starch Based Polymers Type

Amphoteric Polymers Type

Others

By the end users/application, Paper Dry Strength Agent marketreport coversthe following segments:

Paper

Paper Board

Others

