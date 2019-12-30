Home Healthcare Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

Fortune Business Insights predicts the rise in geriatric population and the need for giving constant care and attention to them to boost the market for home healthcare in their new report, titled, “Home Healthcare Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Continence Care, Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Respiratory Care, Equipment and Housekeeping Supplies, Others), By Services (Rehabilitation services, Pregnancy home care services, Nursing services, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report provides insights into growth drivers and restraints, and opportunities prevalent in the market.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/home-healthcare-market-101030

Some of the companies functioning in the global market are Apple

Braun Melsungen

Roche diagnostics corp

Abbott Laboratories

Amedisys

Philips N.V

Arcadia Health Care

Nxstage Medical

GE Healthcare

Baxter

3M

Braun Melsungen AG

3M Health Care

Almost Family Inc

Air Liquide

Medtronic

BD

Cardinal Health

Sunrise Medical

Bayer

Arkray

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Browse Complete Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/home-healthcare-market-101030

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders Boosts Growth Opportunities for Market

The rising number of accident cases, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and rising geriatric population are major factors boosting the global home healthcare market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is also boosting the market. As per the British Lung Foundation, about 1.2 million people are diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the U.K. Therefore, in the coming years the demand for home healthcare is expected to rise in response to the rising cases COPD worldwide. In addition to this, the home healthcare market includes services such as pregnancy and elder care services, apart from the others.

On the flipside, lack of technology adoption amongst the geriatric population and lack of skilled healthcare professionals may restrict the growth of the market in the long run. In addition, unfavorable reimbursement policies and insufficient expertise among patient population to operate in home care setting devices are also anticipated to challenge the growth of the market in the coming years.

Rapidly Increasing Patient Pool in Developing Nations to Boost Market in Asia Pacific

In terms of geography, the global home healthcare market is dominated by North America, closely followed by Europe. This is on account of the technological advancements in home healthcare equipment with special emphasis on easy mobility of the equipment around the house as per the patient’s home settings. The rise in chronic diseases, especially among aged people is boosting the home healthcare market growth in North America and Europe.

On the other hand, increasing cases of accidents and treatment procedures that require long duration of bed rest, are propelling the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Also, the increasing patient pool in developing nations of Asia Pacific is fueling the demand for home healthcare health settings.

Major Table of Content For Home Healthcare Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

View More Related Reports:

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Will Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%; Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Will Create Lucrative opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights

Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Reach USD 1,475.60 Million by 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Bladder Cancer to Drive Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Plasma Fractionation Market to Reach USD 38.65 Bn by 2026, Kedrion Biopharma’s FDA Approval to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Home Healthcare Market by Top International Players | Braun Melsungen, Roche diagnostics corp, Abbott Laboratories, Amedisys and more Forecast to 2026