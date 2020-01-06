Global Copper Oxychloride Market Report profile the top manufacturers of Copper Oxychloride with price, sales, revenue and global market size and share by region, types and application.

Well-defined analysis of the current state of the "Copper Oxychloride Market" is done in the market research report 2019 to 2024. The report consists of valuation of enterprise key producers, evaluation of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity.

Copper Oxychloride is the chemical compound with the formula Cu2(OH)3Cl. It is often referred to as tribasic copper chloride (TBCC), copper trihydroxyl chloride or copper hydroxychloride. It is a greenish crystalline solid encountered in mineral deposits, metal corrosion products, industrial products, art and archeological objects, and some living systems. It was originally manufactured on an industrial scale as a precipitated material used as either a chemical intermediate or a fungicide. Since 1994, a purified, crystallized product has been produced at the scale of thousands of tons per year, and used extensively as a nutritional supplement for animals.

Scope of Copper Oxychloride Market Report:

Currently, the main material of Copper Oxychloride including cupric chloride solution, Calcium hydroxide. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main Application is Fungicide,Commercial Feed Supplement,Colorant and Pigments.

The price of Copper Oxychloride keeps fluctuate in past five years owing to the price of raw material and the Consumption of Copper Oxychloride. The price is at about 3500 USD/ MT in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will keep to stabilization.

The global Copper Oxychloride consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. The consumption will reach 89867 MT in 2021. The growth rate will increase at a CARG about 4%. The main consumption regions will be in Europe, North America and China.

The worldwide market for Copper Oxychloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Copper Oxychloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Copper Oxychloride Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Albaugh, LLC

Biota Agro

IQV

Isagro S.p.A.

Killicks Pharma

MANICA S.P.A

Spiess-Urania

Syngenta

Vimal Crop

Greenriver

Copper Oxychloride Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Powder

liquid

Market by Application:

Fungicide

Commercial Feed Supplement

Colorant and Pigments

Others

