Remote patient monitoring (RPM) uses digital technologies to collect medical and other forms of health data from individuals in one location and electronically transmit that information securely to health care providers in a different location for assessment and recommendations. Monitoring programs can collect a wide range of health data from the point of care, such as vital signs, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and electrocardiograms.



Main player in china are New Element Medical, Shanghai Siwei Medical, Yocaly and Life Care Networks. They together with more than 75% market share in 2015 and New Element Medical is the largest player with about 40% market share in 2015.



Product types in China mainly include Electrocardioscanner, Blood Pressure Monitor and other device like Blood lipid detector, Blood - Oxygen Monitor ect. Electrocardioscanner is the largest product type, with almost 65% of market in 2015; Blood Pressure Monitor is the second with nearly 18% of market share.



Applications of the product mainly is hospital and household. Product for hospital is much expensive than household with only 8% of product share and occupy 30% of Revenue share.



Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

CAS Medical Systems

CONTEC MEDICAL

Dragerwerk

GE Healthcare

Guangdong Biolight Meditech

Medtronic

Mindray Medical

Nihon Kohden

Philips Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

St. Jude Medical

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

Temperature Monitor

Respiratory Rate Monitor

Brain Monitor (EEG)

Others

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

To study and analyze the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

