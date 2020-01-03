Electric Handpieces Market Research Report study on market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2019-2025 forecast.

The Electric Handpieces is an instrument that uses electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, handpieces are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed handpieces have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Electric handpieces offer the advantage of more torque, which can translate to smooth, consistent cutting ability across a wide range of speeds.



, This report mainly covers the High-Speed Electric Handpieces and Low-Speed Electric Handpieces product type.



The classification of Electric Handpieces includes High-Speed Electric Handpieces and Low-Speed Electric Handpieces. The production proportion of High-Speed Electric Handpieces in 2017 is about 61.86%.



Electric Handpieces is widely used in Hospital and Dental Clinic. The most proportion of Electric Handpieces is Hospital and in 2017 with 59.69% market share.



Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47.96% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.26%.



TheGlobal Electric Handpieces market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Electric Handpieces market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Electric Handpieces market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Electric Handpieces market competition by top manufacturers:

Danaher

NSK

Dentsply Sirona

WandH

Bien Air

MORITA

SciCan

DentalEZ

Anthogyr

Codent

Sinol

Foshan CAN Dental Equipment Co.

Ltd.

NOUVAG

TTBIO

Modeer Precision

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Electric Handpieces market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Electric Handpieces market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

High-Speed Electric Handpieces

Low-Speed Electric Handpieces

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Handpieces market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Electric Handpieces market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Handpieces manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Electric Handpieces with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Electric Handpieces submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

