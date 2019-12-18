Top Players in Needle Coke Market are GrafTech International Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, Sojitz Ject Corporation, Posco Chemical Company, C-Chem Co., Ltd., China National Petroleum Corporation, Phillips 66, Baotailong New Material Co.,Ltd., Bao-steel Group, Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, and Petrocokes Japan Ltd

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the GlobalNeedle CokeMarket by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for Needle Coke across the globe.

Increasing the use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

Top Players Overview:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Phillips 66

China National Petroleum Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

GrafTech International

GRAPHITE INDIA LTD. (Impervious graphite equipment division)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

JXTG

Seadrift Coke L.P.

The increased spending on energy and power across the world is another factor likely to drive the Needle Coke Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Needle Coke Market

Key Segmental Overview:

By Type

By Application

By Geography

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Major Table of Content ForNeedle CokeMarket:

