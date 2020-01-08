The report "Global Event Management" analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the global Event Management industry.

The Event Management market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.



The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Event Management market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Event Management market.

Major players in the global Event Management market include:



Eventmobi

Babylon Software Solution

Regpack

Cvent

Etouches

Eventbrite

Signupgenius

Ems Software

Certain

Xing Events

Social Tables

Ungerboeck Software

Active Network

Hubb





On the basis of types, the Event Management market is primarily split into:



Venue Management

Event Registration

Ticketing

Event Planning

Event Marketing

Analytics

Reporting





On the basis of applications, the market covers:



Individual users

Corporate organizations

Public organizations





Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:



United States



Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)



China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)



Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)



Other Regions



Chapter 1 provides an overview of Event Management market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Event Management market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.



Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.



Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Event Management industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.



Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Event Management market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.



Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Event Management, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.



Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Event Management in each region.



Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Event Management in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.



Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.



Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Event Management. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.



Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.



Chapter 11 prospects the whole Event Management market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Event Management market by type and application.



Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.





Table of Contents



1 Event Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Event Management

1.2 Event Management Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Event Management Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Venue Management

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Event Registration

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Ticketing

1.2.5 The Market Profile of Event Planning

1.2.6 The Market Profile of Event Marketing

1.2.7 The Market Profile of Analytics

1.2.8 The Market Profile of Reporting

1.3 Global Event Management Segment by Application

1.3.1 Event Management Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

