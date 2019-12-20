Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share, Revenue, Global Industry Research And Development Till 2026

The global fraud detection and prevention (FDaP) market is likely to grow considerably in the coming years due to the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence and data mining. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Fraud Detection And PreventionMarket, Size, Share And Global Trend By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Retail And Consumer Packed Goods, Government, Real Estate, Energy And Utilities, Travel And Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Media And Entertainment, Others) And Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the market was valued at US$19,269.8 Mn 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 1,10,041.3 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 25.48%.

Top Players List:

HCL Technologies

IBM

Oracle

NCR Corporation

SAP Logistics Leadership

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide

Lavastorm, an Infogix Company.

ThreatMetrix

Segmentation

1. By Component

Solution

Services

2. By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

3. By Organization Size

Large

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4. By Application Area

Insurance Claims

Money Laundering

Electronic Payment

Others

5. By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Retail and Consumer Packed Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Construction and Real Estate

Travel and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

6. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Industry Developments

Aug ,2018 - Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), launched two enhanced consumer authentication solutions, step-up authentication and identity verification, to mitigate card fraud within call centres.

April, 2019 BAE Systems introduced the NetReveal Fraud Prevention Solution with advanced analytics and detection methodologies employing machine learning techniques helping banks, insurers, and government agencies identify fraudulent activities.

Increasing e-commerce activities have led to a subsequent rise in online financial transactions. Mobile and internet banking facilities are gaining rapid popularity and an increasing adoption of these services will create the need for efficient security networks. The need to enhance payment gateways and ensure secure transactions has led to several innovations. The number of vendors providing secure transactional services has also risen in recent years. Altogether, the aforementioned factors will lead to a rising uptake of fraud detection and prevention software, which in turn will aid the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

Advances in FDaP Software Will Bolster Growth

The demand for fraud detection systems have influenced existing companies to better their products operate in compatibility with the latest payment gateways. In order to meet this demand, companies have been persistently investing in updating their products. The demand for SDaP software also has led to several product launches in recent years. In April 2019, BAE systems launched an enhanced NetReveal platform with an aim of tackling cyber frauds and crimes.

The system was launched to identify cybercrimes by meeting regulatory requirements and working in accordance with system security standards. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that product launches and updates will contribute to the increasing demand for fraud detection and prevention software across the world. Furthermore, the escalating demand will favor the growth of the global FDaP market in the forthcoming years.

Besides product launches, the global software detection and prevention market will derive significant growth from the advent of AI-integrated software. The report segments the market based on parameters such as component, deployment, application, and regional demographics. Fortune Business Insights has identified leading product types and signifies the impact of recent advancements in these product types on the global market.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the renowned companies in the market and has provided an insight into key activities such as mergers, investment, and takeovers. Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global fraud detection and prevention market are Fico, IBM, Fiserv, Inc., FIS Global, ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Software AG, Nice, DXC Technology, Dell Technologies, and SAS Institute.

