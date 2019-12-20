Washington, DC - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - December 20, 2019 - The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization for the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector, today released the initial slate of presenting companies at the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean. The event will be held April 15-17, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

The event, modeled after ARM's highly successful Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, is expected to attract more than 500 attendees, including senior executives from leading cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering companies worldwide, large pharma and biotech representatives, institutional investors, academic research institutions, patient foundations, disease philanthropies, and members of the life science media community.

The second annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean will feature presentations by 50+ leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

The initial slate of 2020 presenting companies includes: Adaptimmune, AGTC, Ambys Medicines, American Gene Technologies, AskBio, Aspect Biosystems, Atara, Autolus Therapeutics, Avectas, AVROBIO, Axovant Gene Therapies, bluebird bio, Bone Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Celavie Biosciences, Cellatoz Therapeutics, CEVEC, Cynata Therapeutics, Flexion Therapeutics, Fraunhofer IZI, GenSight Biologics, Healios, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Kiadis Pharma, Kytopen, LogicBio Therapeutics, MeiraGTx, Minerva Biotechnologies, MolMed, Novadip Biosciences, Orchard Therapeutics, Oxford Biomedica, PDC*line Pharma, Precision BioSciences, Promethera Biosciences, PTC Therapeutics, Recombinetics, REGENXBIO, ReNeuron, Rexgenero, Sangamo, SmartPharm Therapeutics, Standards Coordinating Body for Regenerative Medicine, Theradaptive, ThermoGenesis, Tmunity Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, VERIGRAFT, and Zelluna Immunotherapy.

Additional event details will be updated regularly on the conference website - www.meetingonthemed.com (http://nmw.bz/XBxY).

Registration is complimentary for investors and credentialed members of the media. To learn more and to register, please visit www.meetingonthemed.com (http://nmw.bz/XBxY). For members of the media interested in attending, please contact Kaitlyn Donaldson Dupont at [email protected]

For interested organizations looking to increase exposure to this field's top decision-makers via sponsorship, please contact Kelly McWhinney at [email protected] for additional information.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 350 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org (http://www.alliancerm.org/).