Industry researcher project The Brachytherapy Afterloaders market was valued at USD 88.92 million and CAGR of 12.39% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing focus on the development of MR conditional HDR after loaders.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the technological advances in brachytherapy.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of trained radiation oncologists.

Brachytherapy after loaders market analysis considers sales from products like high-dose-rate (HDR) afterloaders and pulsed-dose rate (PDR) afterloaders. Our analysis also considers the sales of brachytherapy after leaders in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the HDR afterloaders segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of technologically advanced HDR afterloaders and new product launches with innovative features will play a significant role in the HDR after loaders segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global brachytherapy afterloaders market report looks at factors such as the increase in the incidence of cancer, technological advances in brachytherapy, and advantages of brachytherapy over surgery and other of radiation. However, high costs of brachytherapy after loaders, lack of trained radiation oncologists, and unfavorable reimbursement policies for brachytherapy may hamper the growth of the brachytherapy afterloaders industry over the forecast period.

Technological advances in brachytherapy

The development of new radioactive sources, advances in 3D imaging modalities, computerized treatment planning systems, and remote afterloading systems have significantly improved the quality of brachytherapy treatment. Apart from being compatible with a wide range of applicators, new generation brachytherapy afterloaders also offer high reliability, maneuverability, precision in treatment delivery, and ease of use. This has led the vendors to focus on developing brachytherapy afterloaders with various innovative features that enhance workflow efficiency and simplify treatments. These technological advances will lead to the expansion of the global brachytherapy afterloaders market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on the development of MR conditional HDR afterloaders

MR conditional afterloaders can minimize the potential for catheter or needle displacements, enable irradiation of the patient in the imaging position, and adjust the dose delivery according to changes in anatomy. The functionality and reliability of brachytherapy afterloaders can be affected by the RF signals generated by MR scanners. The commercial availability of such MR conditional brachytherapy afterloaders is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

With the presence of a few major players, the global brachytherapy afterloaders market is concentrated. Reseaecher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading brachytherapy afterloaders manufacturers, that include Eckert and Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Also, the brachytherapy afterloaders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Brachytherapy Afterloaders market space are-

Eckert and Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

