Global Smart Advertising Market was million US$ in 2019 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2020 and 2025. The report provides a thorough outlook of the market probable future growth trajectory over the forecast period based on a solid review of the market's historical statistics and growth drivers.

Global Smart Advertising Market: Consumer Preferences for New Media Tools to Manifest Long Term Growth

Advertising has been persistently aiding businesses in targeting audiences and enticing favorable customer discretion. However, with technological interventions advertising platforms have witnessed ample alterations, thereby paving way for robust advertising media such as digital advertising tools. Factors as such are casting insurmountable growth prospects in global smart advertising market, opines Adroit Market Research in its freshly collated business intelligence report under the title, 'Global Smart Advertising Market by Applications, Trends and Competitive Landscape, Forecast 2020-2025'.

Technological advances in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sensor fusion and big data analysis have enabled digital out-of-home businesses (DOOH) to identify the potential of customers and provide personalized advertising content. In the context of the China-US trade war and the volatility and uncertainty of the world economy, this will have a big influence on this market.

Unlike conventional advertising media which specifically target audiences via print, electronic media, billboards and hoardings are slowly taking a backseat to offer viewers with improved versions of digital advertising media to essentially target narrower target audience who are convertible. Advertising tools such as social media, online ads are emerging as potent advertising tools. Ongoing strides in new media tools such as SEO, content marketing, social media, email marketing. Consumer preferences and dependence on new age advertising media are further estimated to lend robust growth outlook in global smart advertising market.

Facial Recognition Emerges as the Latest Feature Addition in Global Smart Advertising Market

Facial recognition is also one of the fastest growing trends in global smart advertising space. As enterprises are fast expanding horizons, with number of small and mid-sized enterprises growing profusely, need for versatile advertising continues to remain at the fore in global smart advertising market. In a recent development, advancing in smart advertising, pharmacy store giant, Walgreen Company has come up with new facial recognition based smart advertising. Technologies such as embedded cameras, sensors and digital screens are some of the newest features in this newly launched smart advertising initiative. The development is aimed at capturing real time responses of onlookers and their adjacent environmental conditions based on which the digital media mediates option messages. Factors as such are likely to leverage fast track growth in global smart advertising market.

This elaborate research report on global smart advertising market is a gateway to coherent market elements that stimulate enormous growth. This illustrative research report on global smart advertising market is a unique , one-stop solution for all of the market developments, trends, drivers, threats, and opportunities on the basis of which established players as well as inquisitive market aspirants can steer their way into the global competitive landscape of global smart advertising market.

A detailed overview of regional diversification is also sketched in the subsequent sections of the report on the basis of which Europe, North America, Latin America, APAC, and MEA are identified as lucrative regional belts in global smart advertising market.

The increasing attention of multinationals to exploit fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets such as India and China is also expected to stimulate market growth. In addition, DOOH media companies are actively deploying new digital signage networks to meet the growing demand from advertisers. The increased focus of several countries in the Asia-Pacific region on the development of broadband Internet infrastructure as part of smart city initiatives is also expected to drive demand for smart advertising and digital billboards during the forecast period.

