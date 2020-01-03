Digital Pathology Market Fortune Business Insights presents an in-depth analysis of the Digital Pathology Market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, and 2025 forecast.

The Global Digital Pathology Market is likely to expand due to the rising use of advanced diagnostic tools for prompt diagnosis of chronic diseases. According to a report, titled “Digital Pathology: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to grow due to the increasing number of people diagnosed with related diseases.

Leading Players operating in the Digital Pathology Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

3DHISTECH - The Digital Pathology Company

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Objective Pathology Services

Hamamatsu Photonics

Roche Diagnostics Danmark

Primera Technology

Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt Ltd

Indica Labs

Philips Benelux

Inspirata

LigoLab LLC

Leica Biosystem

Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Nikon Optical Canada Inc.

Use of Digital Pathology in Surgical Procedures Has Proven Hugely Beneficial

In surgical pathology, the diagnosed tissue can be detected, diagnosed, treated, and then incised into paper thin slices. These slices are then mounted upon glass slides, which are then examined by pathologists under microscopic conditions. This method was a first of its kind and possesses very high efficiency, besides offering clear and sharp images.

Furthermore, digital slides can be reproduced as many times as needed. Therefore, the use of pathology in surgical procedures ensures higher surgical efficiency and reduces the time required for diagnosis and operation. This has led to rapid adoption of digital pathology around the world.

Market Segmentation:

Key Segmentation of Digital Pathology Market:

Digital Pathology Market Segments by Technology

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analytics Information

Digital Cytopathology

Digital Holography

Microscopy

Digital Pathology Market Segments by Application

Hematology Analysis

Blood Cell Counting

Urine Sediment Analysis

Disease Diagnosis

Digital Pathology Market Segments by End User

Pathology Laboratories

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Digital Pathology Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

