Market Overview

It has been observed that educational institutions and various corporate organizations across the world are now extensively adopting learning management system software. The LMSs are providing learners with different types of learning content. The employment of advanced learning management software has helped educators to combine and built centralized education for students. As per the latest market report, benefits like centralized learning will be a significant driving factor for the market. It is forecasted that from 2018 to 2022, the market will grow at 7 percent CAGR.

This form of learning is quite cost-effective and help to increase the productivity and efficiency of the employees. So, most of the firms across the world gradually replacing their traditional form of learning with LMS. This system lets the users to use some useful interactive features, such as threaded discussions, discussion forums, video conferencing, and online training. Besides, the emergence of open source code has made this form of learning quite affordable for all. All these factors will significantly propel the globalLearning Management System Market.

Market Players are now offering mobile learning features to the LMS, which can be easily accessed using smartphones. Furthermore, social learning through tools like Facebook is expected to be integrated into LMS in the coming years. The introduction of Tin Can API technology is anticipated to bring considerable opportunities in this market. Talking about Tin Can API, it is the advanced version of SCORM- Sharable Content Object Reference Model. Well, lack of integration support and customization feasibility are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The globalLearning Management System Marketis segmented on the basis of delivery mode, user type, application segment, vertical, and regional. Based on the delivery model, it is segmented into instructor-based learning, distance learning, and others. The distance learning is expected to dominate this market segment. The user-type-based segment includes corporate and academic. The corporate sector is expected to drive the market. On the basis of applications, it is divided into administration, content management, performance management, and communication and collaboration. Considering the verticals, it is split into retail, healthcare, BFSI, government, telecom and IT. The largest consumer of LMS is the telecom and IT industry.

Regional Market Segmentation Analysis

TheLearning Management System Market,regionally, segmented into Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the report also includes market information from some domaining countries. These countries are India, South Africa, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, China, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Italy, Germany, GCC Countries and more. As per the report, North America will witness the highest market growth during the forecast period. The major driving factor behind this is the presence of leading LMS platform provider in this region. They are now investing more in different LMS technologies to expand their businesses.

Industry News

In May 2019, D2L launched Indigo, the newest version of D2L’s Brightspace learning platform. It lets the employees to have control over their learning paths.

In March 2019, Blackboard informed that the Unife- University of Ferrara implemented Blackboard’s LMS to enhance the learning and teaching offerings.

In February 2019, McGraw-Hill introduced its SmartBook 2.0.

Key Players

TheLearning Management System reportcovers a detailed study of the competitive dynamics of the Learning Management System market and the current trends that are projected to disrupt the market. It identifies noteworthy players of the market, including both the primary and emerging players. The report includes the organizations in the market share review to offer a more detailed overview of the key market players. In addition to this, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as agreements, acquisitions and mergers, new product launches, partnerships, research and development collaborations and joint ventures, and growth of most significant market players on both, a global and regional basis.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global learning management system marketBlackboard Inc., ACS Technologies Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., IST AB, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education, Saba Software, Inc., Skillsoft Limited and Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., among others.

