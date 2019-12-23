External Defibrillator Market Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook - 2026

Government initiatives aimed at the betterment of the healthcare sector are expected to propel growth in the global external defibrillator market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “External Defibrillator: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers exclusive insights into the market, highlighting opportunities and threats alike. External defibrillator devices are used to deliver shock therapy to patients suffering from sudden cardiac arrests. The growing focus on public access defibrillator or (PAD) by private organizations is expected to drive the market. Also, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is projected to help expand the global market in the coming years. The global market was worth US$ 3152.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 6463.0 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Global External Defibrillator Market Segmentation

By Product

Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Schools and other Public Places

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries

Technological Advancements in External Defibrillators

Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers and Acquisitions

The Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

New Product Launches by Key Players

Key Industry Trends Global External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Automated External Defibrillator Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Hospitals and Clinics Schools and Other Public Places

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



North America External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis By Product Automated External Defibrillator Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis By End User Hospitals and Clinics Schools and Other Public Places

Market Analysis By Country S. Canada



Europe External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis By Product Automated External Defibrillator Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis By End User Hospitals and Clinics Schools and Other Public Places

Market Analysis By Country/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Continued...

External Defibrillator Market Companies

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.

Other prominent players

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

