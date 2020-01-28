Newbury Park, CA - “A few years ago, I bought the car of my dreams and at the recommendation of the man who sold me the car, I met Star Automotive LLC. I was looking for a place to trust my car for any service I needed. 2 years have passed and I must say that I do not complain about this company.

"Since the first time I contacted them, they have been very attentive to me. They offer me quality services and at very affordable prices. I highly recommend them,” says Josh Montague on a Google review.



Features and benefits of the scheduled maintenance service include:

• Ensure maximum miles without major break-downs with routine car maintenance at 30,000, 60,000, and 90,000 miles.

• Scheduled maintenance allows them to do a point-by-point vehicle inspection.

• Depending on the miles and the vehicle, they may change belts, re-time your vehicle, and test the battery.

This service will be available starting today. Cost per vehicle can vary depending on inspection, so give them a call for vehicle-specific service information and pricing.

For more information on their services, visit https://www.starautomotivellc.com/index.htm.



About Star Automotive LLC:

Star Automotive LLC is your Asian car specialist in the Thousand Oaks area. They provide top-notch service, expert diagnosis, and quality auto repairs for your Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Subaru, Nissan, Hyundai, and other import vehicles.

