Nano and microsatellites are earth-orbiting devices that have lower mass and lesser physical dimensions as compared to a conventional satellite, such as a geostationary satellite. Earth observation and remote sensing was the largest application segment of the market, and accounted for the highest share. A nano or microsatellite conducts functions such as providing information on weather, navigation, civilian and Earth observation, and research. The satellites are used for conventional missions, such as intelligence gathering, navigation, military communications, thermal control, telemetry, power generation, attitude control, and orbit control.

The commercial segment will grow very fast during the forecast period. The low-cost manufacturing of miniaturized satellites allows several small companies the access to space. At present, the manufacture and launch of a nanosatellite are not that expensive and has enabled private companies like Spire Global, Terra Bella, and NanoRacks to offer internet-based space exploration options to their customers. Also, several private conglomerates and tech giants are making investments in the provision of satellite-based internet connectivity services in remote areas. The use of miniaturized satellites for commercial applications will have a significant positive impact on the global nano and microsatellite market during the forecast period.

The global Nano and Microsatellite market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nano and Microsatellite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nano and Microsatellite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nano and Microsatellite in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nano and Microsatellite manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

CASC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Segment by Application

National Security

Science and Environment

Commercial

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Nano and Microsatellite

1.1 Definition of Nano and Microsatellite

1.2 Nano and Microsatellite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Microsatellite

1.2.3 Nanosatellite

1.3 Nano and Microsatellite Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 National Security

1.3.3 Science and Environment

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Nano and Microsatellite Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Nano and Microsatellite Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nano and Microsatellite Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Nano and Microsatellite Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Nano and Microsatellite Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Nano and Microsatellite Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Nano and Microsatellite Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Nano and Microsatellite Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Nano and Microsatellite Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Nano and Microsatellite

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nano and Microsatellite

Continued....

