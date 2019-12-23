NEWS »»»
The detailed market study on the "Global NGS Services Market" Research Report 2019-2026 by Data Bridge Market Research begins with a description of the product, definition, scope of product and classification, cost, specifications and NGS Services Market outlook.
The report analyses the important factors of the NGS Services Market based on present industry situations, market demands, business strategies utilized by NGS Services Market players, and the future prospects from various angles in detail. The report provides NGS Services Market forecast period from 2019 to 2026.
Global NGS Services Market "By Type (Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panels, RNA-Seq, De Novo Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, CHiP-Seq, Whole-genome Sequencing, Methyl-Seq, Other Services), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Microbial Genetics, Agriculture, and Animal Research, Other Applications), End User (Academic and Government Institutes and Research Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)" - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global NGS services market is registering a healthy CAGR of 21.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the low cost of sequencing and due to the advancement in NSG technologies. NGS services across various end-users are increasing due to these factors.
Get Exclusive Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ngs-services-market
A few of the major market competitors currently working in the global NGS services market are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience, Novogene Corporation among others.
Market Definition:Global NGS Services Market
NGS means next-generation sequencing; it is also known as massively parallel sequencing technology. NGS enables researchers to perform a wide variety of applications such as scalability, speed and ultra-high throughput and study biological systems at a level never before possible. NGS allows researchers to rapidly sequence whole genomes.
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Order a Copy of “Global NGS Services Market” Report 2019 @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-ngs-services-market
Segmentation:
By Type
By Technology
By Application
By End User
By Geography
Key Developments in the Market:
Competitive Analysis:
Global NGS services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of NGS services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Customization of the Report:
Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ngs-services-market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: [email protected]
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit NGS Services Market 2019-2026: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects - Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc