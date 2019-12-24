NEWS »»»
Global de-oiled lecithin market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Global De-oiled Lecithin Market By Type (GMO, Non-GMO), Method of Extraction (Acetone Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Ultrafiltration Process), Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Form (Powdered, Granulated), Application (Food, Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global De-oiled Lecithin Market
De-oiled lecithin is enriched in phospholipids compound and is free of oil. It is practically free or contains negligible amount of oil and has high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. De-oiled lecithin is available in powder or granular form. The powdered or granular form of the product makes it easier for handling and has compact packaging which facilitates easy transportation and storage. The powdered or granular form of de-oiled lecithin has high dispersibility which offers a competitive advantage as compared to other types of lecithin which is available in liquid form.
Market Segmentations:
Global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into five notable segments such as type, method of extraction, source, form, application.
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
