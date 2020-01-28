Writer-Director Courtney Paige (The Arrangement, Butterscotch) has teamed up with award-winning producer, Siena Oberman (Skin, Mainstream, Crypto) and Hanna Griffiths (American Cherry, Macbeth, Underbelly) seven-time recognized cinematographer, Stirling Bancroft (Freaks, Colony, Lost in Space) for edgy teen drama, The Color Rose.

Starring Kaitlyn Bernard (The Professor), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar Galactica, The Killing), Aleks Paunovic (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), and three-time award winner Dylan Playfair (Descendants 2-3).





The Color Rose breathes new life into young adult female-driven content.

“It’s rare to have a team composed of mostly young female writers, directors, and producers, which has been an inspiring experience,” said Courtney Paige.

Layered with an intriguing and chilling narrative, The Color Rose follows seven private schoolgirls who start a cult, each embodying one of the seven deadly sins: lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride. The girls soon discover that their religious town has a terrifying secret and they begin kidnapping the girls one by one. The Color Rose is a compelling and suspenseful tale with unexpected twists, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Color Rose will have its official premiere at Mammoth Film Festival on Feb 27th - March 2nd. Known as California’s winter favorite, it aims to lead the charge for an ever-changing landscape of film and media. This festival specializes as an all-media platform in celebrating varieties of filmmakers, actors, directors, writers, producers, and their work.

Written and directed by Courtney Paige with the co-writers Erin Hazlehurst and Madison Smith. Neon Cinema Films, based out of Kelowna BC, handled the service production. Courtney Paige’s next film is set for spring 2020 called Neon Candy. The movie was created by the founder of GLOBETROTTER PICTURES, Courtney Paige, in partnership with Steven Richmond, Rylan Oleksyn and Nicholas Adam Clark.

The cast includes:

Kaitlyn Bernard (The Professor, 1922, The Healer)

Brenna Llewellyn (Girl in the Galactic Sun)

Brenna Coates (Coroner, Tics)

Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar Galactica, The Killing)

Loretta Walsh (Bates Motel, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Aleks Paunovic (Van Helsing, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters)

Michael Eklund (Van Helsing, Dirk Gently, Altered Carbon)

Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale)

Dylan Playfair (Descendants 2-3, The Order, Letterkenny)

Elysia Rotaru (Arrow)

James Neate (The Man in the High Castle, The 100, Pretty Little Liars)

Maxwell Haynes (Once Upon a Time) and more.



Seven-time recognized cinematographer Stirling Bancrofteditor Alex Safdie, composer Holly Amber Church, colorist Dermot Shane, mixer Stephen Bulat, costumes Madison Moore, production design Kevin Mosley, set design, Yvette Moore.

Contact Details

Company: Globetrotter Pictures - Los Angeles

General Inquiries: [email protected]

Websites:

http://globetrotterpictures.com/

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7171054/

https://www.instagram.com/globetrotter_pictures/

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MAMMOTHFILMFESTIVAL.ORG

DOWNLOAD THE APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY NOW: MAMMOTH FILM FESTIVAL

Media Contact

Company Name: Globetrotter Pictures

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: http://globetrotterpictures.com/







