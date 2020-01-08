Over the Air Updates Market report delivers statistical overview on growth factors driving or restraining the market with top manufacturers forecasted till 2025.

About Over the Air Updates Market:

Over-the-Air (OTA) updates will change the way cars perform as they get older by providing system upgrades without needing as much take-it-to-the-shop maintenance. With OTA technology, automakers will have the ability to trim down warranty expenses and improve their completion rates for software related recall work.

In 2018, the global Over the Air Updates market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Key Platers included in the Over the Air Updates Market Are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch

Delph Automotive

Blackberry

Harman International

Garmin Ltd

NXP Semiconductors

Verizon Communications

Infineon Technologies

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Airbiquity Inc

By Types, Over the Air Updates Market Splits into:

Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA)

Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA)

By Applications, Over the Air Updates Market Splits into:

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Infotainment

Safety and Security

Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

User Interface and User Experience

Others

Regions Covered in Over the Air Updates Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

