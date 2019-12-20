[2019-2024] In the strategy analysis, Automotive Steel report gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Automotive Steel industry. The key countries of Automotive Steel in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Automotive Steel Market Overview:-

Automotive steels can be classified in several different ways. One is a metallurgical designation providing some process information. Common designations include low-strength steels; conventional HSS; and the new AHSS.



Additional higher strength steels for the automotive market include hot-formed, post-forming heat-treated steels, and steels designed for unique applications that include improved edge stretch and stretch bending.



China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Steel, with a production market share nearly 43% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Steel Media, enjoying production market share 16% in 2015.



China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share about 28% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place.



Market competition is concentrated. ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, Nippon Steel, POSCO, Baosteel, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.



Automotive Steelmarket Top Key Players:

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

NipponSteel

POSCO

Baosteel

HYUNDAI steel

JFE

Tatasteel

HBIS

UnitedStatesSteel

Nucor

Automotive SteelProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

By the product type, the Automotive Steel marketis primarily split into:

Low-strength Steel

Conventional HSS

AHSS

Other

By the end users/application, Automotive Steel marketreport coversthe following segments:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Steel consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Steel market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Steel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Steel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Steel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Steel Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automotive Steel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Steel Segment by Type

2.3 Automotive Steel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

2.4.1 Global Automotive Steel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Steel Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.4.3 Global Automotive Steel Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Automotive Steel by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Steel Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Automotive Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Automotive Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

4 Automotive Steel by Regions

4.1 Automotive Steel by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Steel Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive Steel Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Steel Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Steel Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Steel Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Automotive Steel Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Automotive Steel Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Automotive Steel Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Automotive Steel Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Steel by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Steel Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Automotive Steel Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

8 Middle East and Africa

8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

Continued...

In the end, Automotive Steel market report undertakes the new project,key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends.The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

