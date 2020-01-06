Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Industry 2020 Global Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market to expand operations in the existing markets.

About Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market:

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver.

Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathode market at $5.1 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $58.8 billion by 2024.

NMC lithium battery cathode materials are used for electric vehicles. As the cathode markets develop toward NMC, it is clear the LFP favored by Chinese manufacturers, not suitable for electric vehicles will lose market share. Current NMC ternary lithium-ion batteries from South Korean and Japanese makers typically employ a ratio of 60% nickel to 20% manganese, and 20% cobalt (6:2:2), but as that ratio moves to 8:1:1 in 2018 and beyond, the cathode is a key element in achieve vast cost efficiencies.

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Cobalt

Manganese

Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathodes have many applications. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Electric Vehicles

Drones, UAV, UUV

Power Tools

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Other

Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:



Market Leaders



Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

Panasonic

BASF

Umicore

NEI Corporation

LG

Argonne National Labs

Easpring

Mitsubishi Chemical

Reshine

Long Power Systems

Targray

Toda Kogyo

Fujitsu

Pulead

JFE Chemical

Samsung

Hitachi Chemical



Key Topics



Cathode

Cobalt

Lithium Ion Battery

EV

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

Drones

UAV

UUV

Power Tools

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Manganesem

Nickel Cobalt Manganesem (NMC)

NMC 811

NMC 632

Lithium Iron PhospNMC 632hate (LFP Manganese

Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NMA)

Global Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

