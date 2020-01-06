NEWS »»»
Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Industry 2020 Global Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.
Global “Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market” research report 2020 provides deep idea into the market dynamics and overall development of industry. Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market to expand operations in the existing markets. Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market.
About Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market:
Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver.
Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.
Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathode market at $5.1 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $58.8 billion by 2024.
NMC lithium battery cathode materials are used for electric vehicles. As the cathode markets develop toward NMC, it is clear the LFP favored by Chinese manufacturers, not suitable for electric vehicles will lose market share. Current NMC ternary lithium-ion batteries from South Korean and Japanese makers typically employ a ratio of 60% nickel to 20% manganese, and 20% cobalt (6:2:2), but as that ratio moves to 8:1:1 in 2018 and beyond, the cathode is a key element in achieve vast cost efficiencies.
On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into
Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathodes have many applications. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers
Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:
Market Leaders
Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)
Panasonic
BASF
Umicore
NEI Corporation
LG
Argonne National Labs
Easpring
Mitsubishi Chemical
Reshine
Long Power Systems
Targray
Toda Kogyo
Fujitsu
Pulead
JFE Chemical
Samsung
Hitachi Chemical
Key Topics
Cathode
Cobalt
Lithium Ion Battery
EV
Electric Vehicle
Electric Vehicles
Drones
UAV
UUV
Power Tools
Smart Phone Equipment
Consumer Electronics
Manganesem
Nickel Cobalt Manganesem (NMC)
NMC 811
NMC 632
Lithium Iron PhospNMC 632hate (LFP Manganese
Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NMA)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Some Points Covered in the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market TOC:
