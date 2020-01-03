Home Use Lancing Devices Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Home Use Lancing Devices manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Home Use Lancing Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

Home Use Lancing Devices MarketReport 2020 provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Lancing device is an instrument equipped with a lancet. It is also most commonly used by diabetics during blood glucose monitoring. The depth of skin penetration can be adjusted for various skin thicknesses. Long lancing devices are used for fetal scalp blood testing to get a measure of the acid base status of the fetus.



The lancing device is a convenient medical tool for collecting capillary blood samples for glucose monitoring or other tests requiring one or two drops of blood. It is dedicated for home diagnostics and aimed to be used by patients when performing skin puncture on them. A convenient and effortless device specially designed for the highest comfort in daily diabetes management.



, In the last several years, global market of Lancing device developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 5.5% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of lancing device is nearly 270 M USD; the sale is about 47.2 million units.



, In the next few years, Lancing device industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.



, The classification of Lancing device includes Adjustable Lancing Device, Non-adjustable Lancing Device. The proportion of Adjustable Lancing Device in 2016 is about 94%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.



, Lancing device is widely used in cholesterol tests, glucose tests and other tests. The more than half of lancing device is used in glucose test, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 70%, but the Lancing device used in cholesterol test is enjoying more and more market share.



, North America and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% and 27.6% in 2016. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.



, Market competition is intense. Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Lancing device industry will be more and more popular in the future.



, ,TheGlobal Home Use Lancing Devices market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Home Use Lancing Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Major Home Use Lancing Devices marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

B. Braun

Terumo

ARKRAY

Trividia Health

SANNUO

GMMC

BIONIME

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Home Use Lancing Devices market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Home Use Lancing Devices market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Adjustable Lancing Device

Non-adjustable Lancing Device

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Cholesterol Tests

Glucose Tests

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Home Use Lancing Devices market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Home Use Lancing Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Home Use Lancing Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Home Use Lancing Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Home Use Lancing Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

