A central venous catheter is a thin, flexible tube that is placed into the large vein above the heart, usually through a vein in the neck, chest, or arm. It is also called the central venous line or central line. The central venous catheters are used for monitoring the hemodynamic variables and measuring the central venous pressure. The central venous catheters market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising number of patients who are suffering from cancer, various chronic disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. And increasing the geriatric population.

Major Players in this Report Include,

AngioDynamics, Inc. (United States), C. R. Bard, Inc. (United States), Teleflex Incorporated (United States), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Kimal PLC (United Kingdom), Comed B. V. (Lepu Medical Technology) (Netherlands), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smiths Medical Inc.(United States), Vygon SA ( France) and Cook Medical Incorporated (United States)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

by Type (Peripherally Inserted Central Venous Catheter, Tunneled Central Venous Catheter, Non-tunneled Central Venous Catheter), Application (Kidney Dialysis, Self-Treatment at Home, Chemotherapy for Cancer), Design (Single Lumen, Double Lumen, Multi- Lumen), End User Industry (Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospitals, Specialty Clinic, Ambulance Surgical center), Composition (Polyurethane, Polyurethane/ polycarbonate), Procedure (Cardiovascular Procedure, Chemotherapy Procedure, Dialysis Procedure)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Trend

Growth in the Demand for Antimicrobial Catheters

Market Drivers

Rising Number of Chronic Diseases among Population

Increasing Geriatric Population

Opportunities

Growing Research and Development Activities in the Field of Surgical Equipment

Demand for Advanced Medical Technologies in Developing Countries

Upsurging Healthcare Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economy

Restraints

High Costs of Products

Challenges

Crucial for Access for Patients

