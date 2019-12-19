The global fertilizer additive market is expected to reach US$ 3,963.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,216.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019-2027.

The research report intends to provide factors influencing the Fertilizer Additive Market and gain all possible information with respect to the industry. The analysis of reports gives a satisfactory result. The report offers significant industry observation, market prospect and essential developments, which help firms in the market to examine performance and make informed business decisions for growth and profitability.

North America accounted for the second-largest share in the global fertilizer additive market. Rising demand for agricultural products in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the fertilizer additives market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research and development in order to enhance the quality of fertilizer additives. The US is one of the major markets in North America.

Company Profiles

• Arkema Group

• Solvay

• Kao Corporation

• Chemipol S.A.

• Chemsol LLC

• Clariant

• Dorf Ketal

• Michelman, Inc.

• Omex Agriculture, Inc.

• Novochem Group

The growth of the agriculture industry contributes significantly to the economy of any country. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), in 2016, nitrogen consumption, phosphate consumption, and potassium consumption increased by 2.4%, 4.5%, and 2.5%, compared to that in 2015. According to the association, during 20062016, the average consumption rates were 1.4%, 1.2%, and 2.3% for nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium, respectively. The IFA estimates nitrogen fertilizer demand growth at 1.1% per year through 2021, while the growth rate of phosphate and potassium fertilizers would be 1.6% and 2.2% a year, respectively. The demand for urea is estimated to grow at a higher rate is as most new N-capacity additions are in the form of urea.

A fertilizer is an essential industry serving global food production. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), grain production is the most noticed agricultural activity, with global output estimated by USDA at 2.61 billion tonnes for the 2017 harvest. It would not be possible for grain producers to achieve this large-scale production without intensive agriculture and use of mineral fertilizers. Grains are the biggest end market for fertilizers, followed by cash crops such as vegetables, fruit, flowers, and vines.

The global fertilizer additive market by product type was led by freeze dried. In 2018, the segment held the largest market share in the global fertilizer additive. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as the process maintains the physical structure of the food product and preserves it for rehydration, these products can be reconstituted quickly and easily by adding water

This report focuses on the fertilizer additive in Global market, especially in United States, China, South Korea, United Kingdom, Southeast Asia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

